1h ago

add bookmark

Kim's sister says North Korea nukes could 'eliminate' South

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • North Korea warned of a nuclear conflict with its southern neighbour.
  • Kim Yo Jong claimed that the South could be wiped out in an attack.
  • South Korea defence chief Suh Wook discussed a pre-emptive strike.

North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to "eliminate" South Korea's army in the event they launch a pre-emptive strike, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong's warning, carried in state media, was her second angry retort in three days to comments made by South Korea's defence chief Suh Wook last week.

READ | South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea intercontinental ballistic missile launch

They come as North Korea has resumed its sanctions-breaking weapons tests with an unprecedented blitz this year, last month firing its first intercontinental ballistic missile at full range since 2017.

Suh had said on Friday that South Korea's military had missiles with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea when there are clear signs of North's missile launch".

In response, Kim Yo Jong said it was a "very big mistake" for "lunatic" Suh to have discussed a pre-emptive strike against a nuclear power, according to the report in KCNA.

Kim Yo Jong, who is a key policy advisor in Pyongyang, said:

In case South Korea opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably carry out its duty.

'Dreadful attack'

She said the "primary mission" for her country's nuclear forces was to act as a deterrent, but if an armed conflict were to break out, such weapons will be used for "eliminating the enemy's armed forces at a strike".

As a result of this "dreadful attack", South Korean forces will face a "miserable fate little short of total destruction and ruin", she said.

Referring to South Korea's military, she said:

We do not regard (them) as (a) match for our armed forces.

Her latest comments follow an initial attack on Suh's "reckless remarks" on Sunday, in which she warned the South should "discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster".

North Korea had paused its long-range and nuclear tests when Kim Jong Un and then US president Donald Trump engaged in a high-profile bout of diplomacy that subsequently collapsed in 2019. 

Talks have since stalled.

North Korea will this month mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of founder Kim Il Sung - the grandfather of current leader Kim.

Typically, Pyongyang likes to mark key domestic anniversaries with military parades, major weapons tests or satellite launches.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south koreanorth koreasecurity
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 4291 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1751 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.53
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.08
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
15.94
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,928.26
-0.2%
Silver
24.66
+0.5%
Palladium
2,307.00
+1.1%
Platinum
984.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
107.53
+2.9%
Top 40
68,442
-0.7%
All Share
75,359
-0.6%
Resource 10
81,459
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,179
-0.7%
Financial 15
17,426
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

04 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative...

01 Apr

‘I thought it was all going to be over’: But this dancer won't let a degenerative disorder beat him
WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised...

01 Apr

WATCH | It’s to dive for! Cape Town’s 'Black Mermaid' shows marginalised youngsters the beauty of the ocean
Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping...

01 Apr

Dancing till the dust fills the space: Rieldans promotes Afrikaans while keeping heritage intact
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo