21m ago

add bookmark

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sues prison for censoring his newspapers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A protesters holds a banner reading FREE NAVALNY in front of the Federal Chancellery. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
A protesters holds a banner reading FREE NAVALNY in front of the Federal Chancellery. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
  • Alexei Navalny has accused the prison where he is being held of censoring his newspapers.
  • Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half jail term for parole violations.
  • He also complained that the prison had not given him a copy of the Koran.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaking in a court appearance via video link, on Wednesday accused the prison where he is being held of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles.

He also outlined several other complaints against the prison, including withholding a book and waking him up at night.

Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, is serving a two-and-a-half year jail term for parole violations in what he says were trumped up charges. He went on hunger strike in late March to demand better medical care for acute leg and back pain.

He made a rare public appearance on Wednesday via a monitor in the courtroom to pursue two separate lawsuits. Dressed in full prison attire, he looked gaunt from weight loss but smiled as he appeared on the screen. He ended his hunger strike last month.

In lengthy, sarcastic remarks during the hearings he said that he subscribed to several newspapers.

"And imagine my surprise when I open the newspapers and see that whole articles have been cut out," Navalny told the court.

"(My) correspondence is of course censored, I don't mind the (prison) reading (my) letters. But why do they cut out articles from newspapers - no one can understand that," he continued.

He told the court he would be prepared to drop the lawsuit if the prison promised to stop cutting out articles from the newspaper.

He also complained the prison had not given him a copy of the Koran, something he said he was legally entitled to as a religious work even though he was not Muslim.

He also accused the prison of waking him up in the night on the grounds of him being a flight risk, something he said was patently absurd and a reason he had lost seven kilograms in custody before even beginning his hunger strike.

The prison has said it is acting in accordance with Russian law.

Navalny has used numerous court appearances over the years to rail against the Russian political system and mock the courts as institutions that do the bidding of the Kremlin, something Russian authorities deny.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexei navalnyrussia
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 3008 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
23% - 11245 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
71% - 35315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.77
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.45
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,894.07
-0.3%
Silver
27.69
-1.1%
Palladium
2,750.22
-0.8%
Platinum
1,192.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,093
-0.0%
All Share
66,108
+0.1%
Resource 10
64,767
-1.0%
Industrial 25
85,522
+0.5%
Financial 15
13,093
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo