8m ago

add bookmark

Kremlin denies Russia behind Ukraine cyberattack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit websites at the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks.

Kyiv had suggested the attack came from Russia as fears persist that Moscow is planning to invade its Western-backed neighbour Ukraine.

"We do not know anything. As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

READ | TikTok is full of videos of Russia's troop build-up, it may be aiding Putin's intimidation campaign

"Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks," Peskov added.

The affected sites included the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat – two of the country's largest financial institutions.

Both resumed service later on Tuesday but the military sites remained inaccessible hours after the initial reports of the attack emerged.

Ukraine's communications watchdog pointed the finger at Moscow.

The watchdog said in reference to Russia: 

It cannot be excluded that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks.

Tuesday's cyberattack came one month after another strike briefly took down key government websites.

NATO responded within hours of the January attack by announcing a cyber warfare cooperation deal with Kyiv. The European Union also said it was mobilising "all its resources" to help Ukraine at the time.

Kyiv said the damage in January had been limited and held back on apportioning blame.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainecyber attack
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1242 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 7892 votes
I don't know
9% - 880 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.19
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,852.48
-0.1%
Silver
23.39
+0.1%
Palladium
2,234.50
-0.9%
Platinum
1,029.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,701
+0.8%
All Share
76,479
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,461
+1.4%
Industrial 25
92,738
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,383
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo