1h ago

add bookmark

Kremlin says US report on election interference 'groundless'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • The Kremlin has dismissed a US reports saying that they targeted election infrastructure during the 2020 polls.
  • They called the report it is 'absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated'.
  • The US intelligence report stated that top Russian officials were involved.

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed as "absolutely groundless" a US report saying that Russia targeted election infrastructure during the 2020 polls.

"We consider this report to be wrong, it is absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

He added that the Kremlin "regrets" the decision to publish such materials and called it an "excuse" to consider new sanctions on Moscow.

His words were echoed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who also called the conclusions of the US report "groundless".

He told state news agency RIA Novosti that "hostile steps towards Russia" have become "the norm of life" in Washington.

The US intelligence report published on Tuesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials "were aware of and probably directed" Russia's influence operation to sway the vote in Donald Trump's favour.

It, however, concluded that the election results were not compromised.

Russia in 2016 faced allegation of US election meddling for launching a social media campaign to boost Trump's candidacy and discredit his opponent Hilary Clinton.

After Joe Biden's victory over Trump in 2020, Putin was among the last world leaders to congratulate the newly elected president.

Tensions between the former Cold War rivals have soared in recent months over hacking allegations and Washington's demands to free jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Earlier in March, the US announced fresh sanctions over Navalny, who was jailed last month on returning from Germany where he was recovering from exposure to a nerve agent.

It added to the series of penalities already imposed on Moscow since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpvladimir putinusrussia
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5968 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3957 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.67
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.72
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.48
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,732.23
(+0.0)
Silver
26.03
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,193.00
(-1.9)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,502.00
(+0.0)
All Share
66,308
(-1.5)
Top 40
60,608
(-1.7)
Financial 15
12,325
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,420
(-0.6)
Resource 10
66,873
(-2.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo