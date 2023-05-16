58m ago

Share

Kyiv says it shot down volley of Russian hypersonic missiles

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine said it shot down six Russian hypersonic missiles in one night. 
  • Russia had previously said the superweapon was 'unstoppable'.
  • This follows Ukraine's deployment of Western air defences. 

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had shot down six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in a single night, thwarting a superweapon Moscow had previously touted as all but unstoppable.

It was the first time Ukraine had claimed to have struck an entire volley of multiple hypersonic missiles, and if confirmed would be a dramatic demonstration of the effectiveness of newly deployed Western air defences.

The six Kinzhals, ballistic missiles which travel at up to 10 times the speed of sound, were among a volley of 18 missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, lighting up Kyiv with flashes and raining debris after they were blasted from the sky.

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said all had been successfully intercepted. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

City authorities in the Ukrainian capital said three people were wounded by falling debris.

"It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zaluzhnyi said his forces had intercepted the six Kinzhals launched from aircraft, as well as nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three Iskanders fired from land.

READ | Zelensky on UK trip wins vow of 'hundreds' more missiles

Earlier this month, Ukraine claimed to have shot down a single Kinzhal missile over Kyiv for the first time, using a newly deployed US Patriot air defence system.

Previously, the ability of Patriots to intercept Kinzhal missiles was only theoretical. Hitting six at once would suggest it could be a reliable defence, rather than a lucky shot.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal as one of six "next generation" weapons in 2018, has frequently touted it as proof of world-beating Russian military hardware, capable of taking on NATO.

The Kinzhal, whose name means dagger, can carry conventional or nuclear warheads up to 2 000 km. Russia used them in warfare for the first time in Ukraine last year and has only acknowledged firing them on a few occasions.

With Ukrainian forces preparing to go on the offensive for the first time in six months, Russia is now launching long-range air strikes at the highest frequency of the war.

It has launched eight drone and missile volleys so far this month, compared to weekly during the winter and a lull in March and April. Kyiv says it has been shooting most down.

The picture shows an explosion over Kyiv during a
The picture shows an explosion over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike early on May 16, 2023.

"Under Control"

Early on Tuesday, air raid sirens blared across nearly all of Ukraine, and were heard over Kyiv and its region for more than three hours.

"The enemy's mission is to sow panic and create chaos. However, in the northern operational zone (including Kyiv), everything is under complete control," General Serhiy Naev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, said.

The past week has seen Ukraine make its biggest gains on the battlefield since last November, recapturing several square kilomtres of territory on the northern and southern outskirts of the battlefield city of Bakhmut. Moscow has acknowledged that some of its troops have retreated but denies that its battle lines are crumbling on the city's flanks.

Kyiv says those advances are localised and do not yet represent the full force of its upcoming counteroffensive, planned to take advantage of hundreds of modern tanks and armoured vehicles sent by the West this year.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive would bring the next major phase of the war, after a huge Russian winter offensive that failed to capture significant new territory despite the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year and now claims to have annexed around a sixth of its neighbour's territory. Ukraine turned back Russian troops from the outskirts of Kyiv early in the war and recaptured territory in two major counteroffensives in the second half of 2022, but has kept its forces on the defensive since November.

Russia says its invasion was necessary to counter a threat to its security posed by Kyiv's close ties to the West. Ukraine and its allies call it an unprovoked and unlawful war of conquest, and Kyiv says it will not stop fighting until all Russian troops leave its land. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainepoliticswar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
55% - 1181 votes
No, we've heard it all already
45% - 972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.72
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,059.15
-0.7%
Palladium
1,515.99
-0.6%
Gold
2,001.93
-0.7%
Silver
23.79
-1.3%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
73,008
+0.1%
All Share
78,315
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,440
-0.2%
Industrial 25
108,633
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,858
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

10h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo