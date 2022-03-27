1h ago

add bookmark

Kyiv says Russia could divide Ukraine like Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/03/15: General view of a street damaged residential building and shops that was hit by a Russian shell. Russian forces continue their full scale invasion in Ukraine. To date their offensive has caused up to 2 million to flee, drawing criticism and protest from people around the world. (Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/03/15: General view of a street damaged residential building and shops that was hit by a Russian shell. Russian forces continue their full scale invasion in Ukraine. To date their offensive has caused up to 2 million to flee, drawing criticism and protest from people around the world. (Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia, whose troops have been slowly advancing towards the capital Kyiv, may aim to divide the country into versions of North and South Korea.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence, said in a statement on social media that the strategy could result from President Vladimir Putin's failure to "capture Kyiv and remove Ukraine's government".

"There are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a separation line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to set up South and North Koreas in Ukraine," Budanov said.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after a 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, sealing the division of their peninsula with an impenetrable border.

READ | A defiant Ukrainian town took to streets in protest, forced Russian troops to release abducted mayor

Their border is a four-kilometre-wide by 248 kilometre-long area known as the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

Russia signaled earlier this week it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians.

"The invaders will try to set up some quasi-state as an alternative to independent Ukraine," Budanov said.

READ | 'The bombs are exploding in Kyiv and Kharkiv, not in Warsaw' - Ukrainian Parliamentarian on Biden speech

"We can see attempts to set up 'parallel' local governments in occupied areas and to force people to give up the Ukrainian currency," he added.

Budanov said Russia may try to use the status of occupied territory as a bargaining chip at negotiations.

Moscow's month-long assault on its pro-democracy neighbour has largely stalled with no major recent advances and Ukrainian forces even able to counterattack in places.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 6145 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2609 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 579 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.58
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.24
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,958.20
0.0%
Silver
25.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,340.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,004.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
120.65
+1.3%
Top 40
67,578
-0.2%
All Share
74,325
-0.0%
Resource 10
82,078
-1.7%
Industrial 25
80,215
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,113
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo