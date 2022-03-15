51m ago

add bookmark

Kyiv to impose curfew for 'difficult and dangerous' 36 hours

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Kyiv will impose a 36-hour curfew from Tuesday night amid a "difficult and dangerous moment" after several Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The announcement came as Russia launched fresh attacks in Ukraine's capital, which has nearly been encircled by Moscow's troops in the third week of the invasion and that has lost an estimated half of its 3.5-million pre-war population.

"Today is a difficult and dangerous moment," former boxing champion Klitschko said in a statement on Telegram.

"This is why I ask all Kyivites to get prepared to stay at home for two days, or if the sirens go off, in the shelters."

The curfew from 20:00 (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday until 7:00 (5:00 GMT) on Thursday was a "decision of the military command", he said.

It comes as the Polish, Czech, and Slovenian prime ministers were travelling to Kyiv by train on Tuesday in the first visit by foreign leaders to the capital.

He added: 

Movement around Kyiv without special permits is forbidden. It is only allowed to go outside to get to the shelters.

Kyiv imposed a similar curfew on February 26 just after Moscow launched its invasion.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vitali klitschkoukrainekyivcurfew
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
25% - 241 votes
Red Bull all the way
51% - 485 votes
Neither - I support another team
23% - 223 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.64
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,924.11
-1.4%
Silver
24.61
-1.7%
Palladium
2,396.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,016.00
-1.8%
Brent Crude
106.90
-5.4%
Top 40
63,607
-2.9%
All Share
69,930
-2.7%
Resource 10
77,089
-3.1%
Industrial 25
75,225
-3.4%
Financial 15
16,063
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo