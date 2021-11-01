10m ago

add bookmark

Last-minute shots shrink ranks of unvaccinated New York cops, firefighters

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The vaccination rate for city employees in New York rose from 86% to 91% last week.
  • The mayor ordered all uniformed service workers to have at least one vaccination by Friday.
  • He said employees who had not been vaccinated and report for duty wouldn't be paid.

A rush of eleventh-hour inoculations sharply reduced the number of New York City emergency responders who failed to meet the city's coronavirus vaccination requirement as it began to be enforced on Monday, officials said.

The vaccination rate for all city employees, including police officers and firefighters, rose to 91% from 86% late last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said over the weekend on Twitter.

De Blasio on 20 October ordered the city's 50 000 uniformed services workers, including emergency medical and sanitation employees, to have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by late Friday afternoon.

Enforcement of the mandate in the city of 8.8 million people was set to start on Monday, with de Blasio saying that employees reporting for duty who had failed to get immunised would not be paid.

Union officials, who said last week at least one-third of firefighters and police officers were unvaccinated, predicted worker shortages as a result of the mandate, which eliminated a Covid-19 testing alternative that they said had worked well.

ALSO READ | Anti-vaccine protesters knocked over a mobile Covid-19 testing site in New York

At a pre-dawn briefing, Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro predicted that dozens of fire companies would be forced to shut down, and urged the city to give his members more time to comply, NY1 TV reported.

But Ansbro added, "This is not a city in crisis."

De Blasio, a Democrat, who had predicted a last-minute vaccination surge, said 2 300 workers were immunised on Saturday alone.

"More than half of the workers who haven’t been vaccinated yet have submitted exemption requests and those requests are being processed," he said on Twitter on Saturday.

Workers with pending exemption requests will continue to be paid, officials have said.

By Sunday, the mayor's office said the vaccination rate for Emergency Medical Services workers had jumped to 87% from 74% on Thursday. The Fire Department of New York reported late Friday that its rate had jumped to 77% from 64% a day earlier.

The recent vaccination rate for the New York Police Department, which de Blasio put at 74% on Thursday, was not immediately available.

The dispute in the largest US city is the latest to erupt as vaccine mandates have been increasingly imposed by political leaders across the country, including President Joe Biden, to help stem the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Police officers and firefighters in Chicago and Los Angeles have also pushed back hard.

New York City police and firefighter unions have challenged the mandate in court. But the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York said courts last week rejected its requests for an emergency order to halt the mandate's enforcement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
69% - 1319 votes
No
31% - 591 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,791.04
+0.4%
Silver
23.99
+0.3%
Palladium
2,050.61
+2.6%
Platinum
1,066.22
+3.8%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo