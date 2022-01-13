40m ago

add bookmark

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to step down after attending a party during the UK's strict lockdown. 
  • Hungary plans to make a fourth vaccine shot available to those who ask for it. 
  • South Korea will begin treating patients with Pfizer's antiviral pills on Friday, the first Asian country to do so. 

Tens of thousands of French teachers walked off the job over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the pandemic, while the White House said US schools should receive the first additional rapid tests being made available by the federal government in about two weeks.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Europe

Spain will cap prices for rapid tests and open up its booster shot programme to everyone over the age of 18.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership was in the balance as he faced calls from within his Conservative Party to resign after he admitted attending a party at his official residence during a lockdown.

Hungary, which expects a substantial further increase in infections over the coming weeks, is to make a fourth shot available to people who ask for it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Americas

Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 44 187 new confirmed cases, bringing its total number of infections to 4 214 253.

Canada will allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross in from the United States, reversing a decision requiring all truckers to be inoculated against the coronavirus, Canada's border agency said on Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

New infections in Indian cities could peak next week after rising rapidly, experts said, as the country reported the highest number of daily cases since late May and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had adequate stocks of vaccines across states.

Tokyo recorded a new four-month high in infections, and experts forecast the spread of the Omicron variant would cause the daily count to triple by month's end.

READ | US Omicron cases may fall as fast as they rose — new models suggest daily infections may have hit max

Tianjin in northern China reported 41 domestically transmitted cases, while the northeastern city of Dalian reported that an individual arriving from Tianjin had also contracted the Omicron variant.

South Korea will begin treating patients with Pfizer's antiviral pills on Friday, the first Asian country to do so.

After nearly two years of border closures to protect North Korea against the pandemic, some humanitarian aid is trickling into the country.

Africa and Middle East 

Africa's top public health body said it was in talks with Pfizer about securing supplies of its antiviral Covid-19 pills for the continent.

A "shocking" surge in cases across the World Health Organisation's Eastern Mediterranean region is probably due to the Omicron variant, a WHO official said, warning that some countries in the group still have very low vaccination rates.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

AstraZeneca said preliminary data from a trial showed its Covid-19 shot, Vaxzevria, generated an increase in antibodies against the Omicron and other variants when given as a third booster dose.

Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with Covid-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Jittery global financial markets saw signs of stabilisation, with major equity bourses and bond yields holding their ground and the dollar wilting after the highest US inflation reading in nearly 40 years.

The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to Covid-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,820.17
-0.3%
Silver
23.18
+0.2%
Palladium
1,911.12
-0.2%
Platinum
980.48
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.67
+1.1%
Top 40
69,088
-0.2%
All Share
75,813
-0.1%
Resource 10
75,350
-0.5%
Industrial 25
95,149
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,584
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo