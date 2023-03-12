43m ago

Share

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket canceled at last second

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This handout photo from Relativity Space obtained on March 10, 2023 shows the Terran 1 rocket on the launch pad at Launch Complex 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
This handout photo from Relativity Space obtained on March 10, 2023 shows the Terran 1 rocket on the launch pad at Launch Complex 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
HANDOUT / AFP
  • California-based aerospace start-up, Relativity Space, had to scrub the launch of its Terran 1 rocket after it failed to take off from Florida's Cape Canaveral.
  • It was the second time in a week that the launch had to be aborted due to an "automation" issue and pressure issues in the rocket's second stage.
  • The rocket, which is 85% 3D printed with metal alloys, is the largest ever 3D printed object and is designed to be less costly to produce and fly.
  • Relativity Space is also building a larger rocket, Terran R, which is scheduled to be launched next year from Cape Canaveral.

The launch of the world's first 3D-printed rocket was ultimately scrubbed after several tries on Saturday, marking a new setback for the private owner of an innovative spacecraft billed as being less costly to produce and fly.

Engines had begun igniting on the unmanned Terran 1 rocket, built by California aerospace startup Relativity Space, when an "automation" issue caused the company to abort takeoff for the second time in less than a week.

A little later, the company tried again to launch the spacecraft from Florida's Cape Canaveral but had to abort due to pressure issues in the rocket's second stage, the company later tweeted.

"The team went HARD today and we intend to do so during our next attempt. More to come on the new launch date," Relativity said.

At one point during the three-hour launch window, which began at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT), the countdown was put on hold when a private boat violated a danger zone.

An earlier scheduled launch last Wednesday was also postponed over last-minute propellant temperature issues.

Once it does take off, Terran 1 is set to reach low Earth orbit after eight minutes on a voyage intended to gather data and demonstrate that a 3D-printed rocket can withstand the rigors of liftoff and space flight.


If the rocket manages to attain low Earth orbit, it will be the first privately funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first try, according to Relativity.

Terran 1 is not expected to carry a payload for its first flight, but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 1,250 kilograms into low Earth orbit.

The rocket is 33.5 meters tall with a diameter of 2.2 meters.

Eighty-five percent of its mass is 3D printed with metal alloys, including the engines.

It is the largest ever 3D printed object, according to the Long Beach-based company, and is made, it says, with the world's largest 3D metal printers.

Built in 60 days

Relativity's goal is to produce a rocket that is 95% 3D printed.

Terran 1 is powered by Aeon engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas - the "propellants of the future," capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars, Relativity says.

Vulcan rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance and SpaceX's Starship use the same fuel.

Terran 1 has nine 3D-printed Aeon 1 engines on its first stage and one 3D-printed Aeon Vacuum engine on its second stage.

Relativity is also building a larger rocket, Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 20,000kgs into low Earth orbit.

The first launch of a Terran R, which is designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year from Cape Canaveral.

A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D-printed rockets.

"Long-term, a major benefit of 3D printing is the ability to more rapidly democratize space due to the incredible cost effectiveness, radical flexibility and customization," the company said.

Relativity said its 3D-printed rockets use 100 times fewer parts than traditional rockets, and can be built from raw materials in just 60 days.

Relativity has already signed commercial launch contracts worth $1.65 billion, mostly for the Terran R, according to CEO Tim Ellis, who co-founded the company in 2015.

"Medium-heavy lift is clearly where the biggest market opportunity is for the remaining decade, with a massive launch shortage in this payload class," Ellis tweeted.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usscience and technology
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1935 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 345 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1013 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo