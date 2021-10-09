1h ago

add bookmark

Lebanese power outage will last for a few days - government official

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.
The Deir Ammar power station in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli.
Lebanon

Lebanon has no centrally-generated electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days," the official said.

The thermoelectric plant has stopped at Zahrani power station, after the Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday due to a fuel shortage.

The official said the state electricity company would try to use the army's fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but that would not happen anytime soon.

Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators run on diesel, although that is in short supply.

Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis, which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The Lebanese currency has sunk by 90% since 2019.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lebanon
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1557 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2815 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 5659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,757.28
0.0%
Silver
22.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,081.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,029.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
58,839
+0.2%
All Share
65,243
+0.1%
Resource 10
61,475
+2.7%
Industrial 25
82,566
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,044
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo