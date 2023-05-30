Lebanon army frees kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi in 'special operation'

Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi was freed on Tuesday.

Lebanon soldiers freed him near the Syrian border.

His kidnappers demanded a ransom.

A Saudi national who had been kidnapped in Beirut has been freed in a "special operation" by the Lebanese army near the Syrian border, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"An army intelligence patrol managed to free kidnapped Saudi national Mashari al-Mutairi during a special operation on the Syrian border," the army said.

"A number of those involved in the kidnapping were also arrested," it added.

A senior Lebanese security source had told AFP on Monday that, based on preliminary information, the Saudi was kidnapped by unidentified assailants dressed as security personnel in a four-wheel drive vehicle on the Beirut seafront, where he had been in a restaurant.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati congratulated the army on the "great effort deployed to release him and arrest those involved in the kidnapping".

According to Saudi government-owned television channel Al-Ekhbariya, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom.

AFP PHOTO: Joseph Eid, AFP

Kidnappings of Arab or foreign nationals in Lebanon have been rare in recent years.

The last one occurred in July 2022, when a Saudi was abducted on arrival at Beirut airport.

Since 2021, Saudi citizens have had to obtain their government's permission before travelling to Lebanon because of strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia returned its ambassador to Beirut in April 2022, just over five months after recalling him amid a diplomatic dispute pitting Lebanon against several Gulf monarchies.

Relations between Beirut and the Gulf Arab states had become strained in the face of the growing influence in Lebanon of the pro-Iranian Shi'ite movement Hezbollah.