Lebanon to demolish grain solos that were damaged in devastating 2020 port explosion

Lebanon on Thursday ordered the demolishment of Beirut's grain silos, at risk of collapse following a devastating 2020 port explosion, despite calls to preserve them as a memorial site.



"We tasked the Council for Development and Reconstruction with supervising the demolition process," Information Minister Ziad Makari said after a cabinet meeting, without specifying a time frame.

Makari said the government's decision was based on a report by Lebanon's Khatib and Alami Engineering Company, which warned that the silos in the port of the capital Beirut could collapse within months.

"Repairing them will cost a lot," Makari said.

Last year, Swiss company Amann Engineering also called for their demolition, saying the most damaged of the silos were tilting at a rate of two millimetres per day.

Once boasting a capacity of more than 100 000 tonnes, the imposing 48 metre high structure has become emblematic of the catastrophic August 4 port blast, that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital in 2020.

The silos absorbed much of the blast's impact, shielding large swaths of west Beirut from its ravaging effects.

Activists and some relatives of blast victims have called for the grain silos to be preserved as a memorial site.