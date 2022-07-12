39m ago

add bookmark

Lego to cease operations at all 81 Russian stores 'indefinitely'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lego, said on 12 July 2022 it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of most of its Moscow staff.
Lego, said on 12 July 2022 it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of most of its Moscow staff.
JOHANNES EISELE / AFP
  • Toymaker Lego said on Tuesday that it will end all operations in Russia due to "disruption in the operating environment". 
  • The company, which had 81 stores operating in the country, will terminate most of its Moscow-based team. 
  • Lego had previously halted deliveries to the country in March, following the invasion of Ukraine. 

The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, said on Tuesday it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in Russia.

A Lego spokesperson said the company decided to "indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia, given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment".

This included terminating the employment of most of the Moscow-based team and a partnership with Inventive Retail Group which "operated 81 stores on the brand's behalf," she added.

The company had already halted deliveries to Russia in March, following the invasion of Ukraine.

"We confirm the termination of the contract with Lego," a spokesperson for Inventive Retail Group told AFP on Tuesday.

She said: 

Our company will continue to work as an expert in the category of construction and educational toys.

In early May, Russia placed Lego products on a list of goods that could be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner in order to bypass restrictions.

Among the list published by the industry and commerce ministry were Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles and spare parts used in various industries.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
legorussiaukrainewar
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
25% - 303 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
59% - 730 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
16% - 197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.00
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.23
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,730.86
-0.2%
Silver
18.94
-0.9%
Palladium
2,121.50
-2.1%
Platinum
847.00
-3.1%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,925
-0.1%
All Share
67,099
-0.2%
Resource 10
61,865
-1.1%
Industrial 25
82,944
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,709
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo