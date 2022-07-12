Lego to cease operations at all 81 Russian stores 'indefinitely'

Toymaker Lego said on Tuesday that it will end all operations in Russia due to "disruption in the operating environment".

The company, which had 81 stores operating in the country, will terminate most of its Moscow-based team.

Lego had previously halted deliveries to the country in March, following the invasion of Ukraine.

A Lego spokesperson said the company decided to "indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia, given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment".

This included terminating the employment of most of the Moscow-based team and a partnership with Inventive Retail Group which "operated 81 stores on the brand's behalf," she added.



"We confirm the termination of the contract with Lego," a spokesperson for Inventive Retail Group told AFP on Tuesday.

She said:

Our company will continue to work as an expert in the category of construction and educational toys.

In early May, Russia placed Lego products on a list of goods that could be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner in order to bypass restrictions.

Among the list published by the industry and commerce ministry were Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles and spare parts used in various industries.



