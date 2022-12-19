53m ago

add bookmark

'Let us also pray for peace in Peru,' Pope Francis says, US urges reform following violence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Peru President Pedro Castillo was removed.
  • Protests left 19 people dead.
  • The US urged political reform.

The United States has called for political reform in Peru in the wake of the removal of leftist president Pedro Castillo, as Pope Francis urged dialogue to overcome the crisis and violent protests that have left at least 19 people dead.

In a call to new president Dina Boluarte on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken encouraged her and other officials to "redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability", department spokesperson Ned Price said on Sunday.

"The United States looks forward to working closely with President Boluarte on shared goals and values," Price said in a statement, adding that Blinken stressed the need for all Peruvian actors "to engage in constructive dialogue to ease political divisions and focus on reconciliation".

READ | Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

Pope Francis also called for dialogue, saying on Sunday:

Let us also pray for peace in Peru, that the violence in that country might cease and that the path of dialogue might be embarked upon to overcome the political and social crisis.

Earlier this month, Castillo was removed from office and detained after he tried to dissolve the legislature and announced he would rule by decree, amid several corruption probes targeting him.

He has been ordered to spend 18 months in pretrial detention.

Boluarte, who had served as Castillo's vice president, rose to power, but she lacks the support the former president enjoyed in much of the country, and violent riots ensued.

SANTIAGO, CHILE - NOVEMBER 29: Peruvian President
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has been removed.

Beyond the 19 deaths, more than 550 people have been injured, according to officials.

Boluarte has resisted opposition demands to step down and has called for fresh elections, but lawmakers voted against a bill to move elections forward from 2026 to December 2023. The measure will come up for another vote on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pope francispedro castilloperu
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
55% - 802 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 26 votes
It makes no difference
44% - 640 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
21.03
+1.8%
Rand - Euro
18.33
+2.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Gold
1,794.30
-0.1%
Silver
23.20
-0.1%
Palladium
1,733.98
+1.8%
Platinum
1,002.50
+1.2%
Brent Crude
79.04
-2.8%
Top 40
66,932
+0.1%
All Share
72,990
0.0%
Resource 10
70,209
-0.9%
Industrial 25
90,514
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,584
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

9h ago

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo