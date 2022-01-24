1h ago

add bookmark

LGBT Catholic officials stage mass coming-out in Germany

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3 000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said. (Photo by: Philippe Lissac/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3 000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said. (Photo by: Philippe Lissac/Godong/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
  • The group included priests and workers in education and administration.
  • They published a statement demanding an end to the "discrimination and exclusion" they had experienced.
  • Pope Francis has criticised previously criticised "gender theory" as an "ideological project".

More than 100 Catholic church officials in Germany came out as LGBT, queer or non-binary on Monday, adding to calls for reform within the crisis-hit church.

Demands for a more liberal attitude to homosexuality within the German church have coincided with uproar over reports of widespread child sex abuse by Catholic clergymen in the country, including allegations of cases where former pope Benedict XVI failed to act.

The 125-strong group, which includes priests and workers in education and administration, published a statement demanding an end to the "discrimination and exclusion" they had experienced.

"I don't want to hide my sexual identity any more," Uwe Grau, a priest in the diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart, was quoted on the group's website as saying.

"We are part of the church," added Raphaela Soden, who works in pastoral care for young adults and identifies as queer and non-binary. "We always have been. It's time to finally make it clear that we exist and how wonderfully queer the body of Christ is."

The statement called for "free access to all pastoral vocations", and an end to what the signatories called a "system of concealment, double standards, and dishonesty" surrounding LGBT issues.

"Entering into a non-heterosexual relationship or marriage must never be considered a breach of loyalty and, consequently, an obstacle to employment or a reason for dismissal," they said.

ALSO READ | Pope calls for world day of 'prayer for peace' over Ukraine crisis

The issue of homosexuality has caused a major rift in the Catholic Church between modernisers and conservatives.

Pope Francis is himself ambivalent over the sensitive subject.

- 'Ideological project' -

The pontiff has stirred controversy with his relatively liberal attitude towards sexual orientation, which is at odds with the beliefs of many conservatives in the church.

"If a person is gay and seeks the Lord with good will, who am I to judge him?" Francis said soon after he became pope in 2013.

Yet the pope sticks firmly to Catholic teaching that marriage is the union between a man and a woman in order to procreate.

He has repeatedly criticised "gender theory" as an "ideological project" that "denies the natural difference between a man and a woman".

And last year, the Vatican reaffirmed that homosexuality was "a sin" and confirmed homosexuals were unable to receive the sacrament of marriage.

In Germany, calls for a more liberal attitude to homosexuality have formed a central pillar of appeals for reform in the church.

Catholics remain Germany's biggest religious community, with 2.2 million members, but church pews are increasingly empty during services.

The crisis has been exacerbated by a string of reports in recent years that have exposed widespread abuse of children by clergymen.

Last week, a damning report on the archdiocese of Munich and Freising found that former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in the 1980s.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
protestsreligion
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 403 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 826 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.68
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.6%
Gold
1,835.67
+0.0%
Silver
23.70
-2.5%
Palladium
2,142.04
+1.5%
Platinum
1,014.68
-1.9%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
65,653
-3.7%
All Share
72,164
-3.6%
Resource 10
71,479
-4.6%
Industrial 25
90,959
-3.4%
Financial 15
14,713
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo