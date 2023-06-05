1h ago

Share

Life and death choices at India train crash hospital

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • India's worst train crash in decades killed nearly 300 people and injured almost 1 200.
  • Medical staff at a hospital had only a few moments to decide who could survive and which cases were hopeless.
  • What began as a regular Friday for the medical staff changed after an emergency message ordered them to drop everything and return to the hospital immediately.

When India saw its worst train crash in decades, the nearest state-run hospital was transformed into a scene of desperation - and critical decisions.

Every few moments, another cacophony of ambulance sirens outside the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital announced the delivery of more patients, many of them critically wounded.

It is just 25km from the site of a triple train crash that killed nearly 300 people and injured almost 1 200 on Friday.

Medical staff had only a few moments to decide who could survive - and which cases were hopeless.

It was a "relentless, war-like situation", said doctor Sibanand Ratha.

"All were serious trauma patients - with head injuries, amputated limbs, chest injuries, and breathing difficulties."

Some were already dead, others were gasping for life.

Saving lives was the priority, he told AFP.

"But there was too much rush," he said. "The patients kept coming, non-stop, there was too much crowd."

The team "had to decide who gets higher priority", he admitted - those with a better chance of survival.

"One shouldn't say it but as a doctor you know that this patient won't survive.

"That was a totally different experience for me personally."

'400 to 500' patients 

Hundreds of the victims were brought to the hospital, a neatly painted multi-storey building with better facilities than many government-run Indian hospitals but still only equipped to cater to the roughly 200 000 population of Balasore, a small town in the eastern state of Odisha.

What began as a regular Friday for the medical staff changed after an emergency message ordered them to drop everything and return to the hospital immediately.

Ratha, 35, said he knew it was a train accident, but "could not have imagined" the scale.

He and his colleagues "worked non-stop as the evening turned to night and the next day".

The team handled "400 to 500" patients, he estimated, "though we have not counted but ambulances were coming with patients non-stop".

"We had to empty the beds quickly. We stabilised some patients and sent them to ICU. The less critical ones were moved to orthopaedic.

"And whoever had head and chest injuries were wheeled to surgery."


Midnight blood donations from local residents "really helped", he said, and the medical supply chain worked throughout the night to ensure all necessary drugs were available.

Orthopaedic doctor Kshitiz Guglani, 25, was off duty when he was summoned, and had worked non-stop since then.

Most were "poly-trauma patients, which means more than one bodily system was damaged", he said.

At least 275 people were killed in the crash, according to official figures, and nearly 400 of the injured were still being treated in several facilities on Monday.

The Balasore hospital was crowded with survivors, other patients, and relatives looking for loved ones.

Anil Marandi, 29, a tribal labourer from Jharkhand, showed staff at the main help desk pictures of his brother, brother-in-law and a friend, all of whom were on one of the trains.

"I have only found two bodies so far," he said tearfully. "I am still looking for the third."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
19% - 378 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
22% - 440 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 1155 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.27
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.96
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.75
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.9%
Platinum
1,029.47
+2.4%
Palladium
1,408.13
-1.9%
Gold
1,961.50
+0.7%
Silver
23.58
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,422
-0.8%
All Share
76,603
-0.7%
Resource 10
69,348
-1.4%
Industrial 25
103,842
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,979
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo