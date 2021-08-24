47m ago

add bookmark

'Light at the end of the tunnel': With full vaccine approval, US could control Covid-19 by early 2022 - Fauci

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, double masked during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, double masked during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
  • Covid-19 could be under control by spring 2022 in the US.
  • Dr Anthony Fauci said with more vaccine approvals coming it paves the way for more people to get vaccinated.
  • He said if those who have not been vaccinated or are hesitant get inoculated then there will be "light at the end of the tunnel". 

The United States could get Covid-19 under control by early next year, with potential wider vaccine approvals coming in the weeks ahead, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won wider FDA approval for its shot.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, in television interviews, said full Food and Drug Administration approval for Pfizer's vaccine paves the way for more people to get inoculated, with potential approval for Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines in coming weeks and approval for young children possibly this fall.

"If we get the overwhelming majority of those 80 to 90 million people who have not yet been vaccinated, who have been reluctant to get vaccinated or have not had the opportunity, I believe we can see light at the end of the tunnel," he told NBC News' "Today" programme.

"We can turn this thing around," he told MSNBC.

READ | Pfizer and BioNTech surge after the FDA officially approves its Covid-19 vaccine

Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical officer and the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC he expects Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to secure full FDA approval "relatively soon," possibly within several weeks to one month.

"I think there's a reasonable chance" that Pfizer or Moderna could get FDA approval for younger children before the upcoming holiday season, he told NBC News. "Hopefully by the mid-late fall and early winter."

Fauci told CNN late Monday night

If we can get through this winter, and get really the majority, overwhelming majority of the 90 million people who have not been vaccinated, vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the spring of 2022.

Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech secured full FDA approval on Monday. Moderna and J&J's vaccines remain authorized under FDA emergency use authorization.

U.S. health officials expect Monday's action will spur more state and local governments, as well as private employers and other entities, to mandate COVID vaccines. That, combined with some vaccine skeptics potentially getting their shot following the FDA's fuller approval, could help turn the tide, Fauci said.

"It's going to totally be up to us," he told NBC.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerfdajohnson & johnsonanthony faucicoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2834 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4573 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1043 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,805.68
+0.0%
Silver
23.84
+0.9%
Palladium
2,460.03
+2.6%
Platinum
1,012.20
-1.0%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
61,180
+1.0%
All Share
67,452
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,130
+0.9%
Industrial 25
83,927
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,198
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

13h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane carry SA flag
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo