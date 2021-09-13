1h ago

add bookmark

Lightning strike kills 14 in northwest Pakistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File / iStock

At least 14 people were killed and another three injured when lightning struck two houses in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Sunday.

The incident took place in Torghar, a mountainous region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential monsoon rains and landslides have caused havoc since Wednesday.

"At least 14 people from the same extended family were killed after lightning struck two adjoined houses," Kamran Bangash, the provincial spokesman, told AFP.

The dead included five children and four women, he added.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing water supplies across the Indian subcontinent, but each year also brings a wave of destruction.

In a similar incident in November 2019, some 18 people were killed by a lightning strike in Pakistan's Thar desert.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistan
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 1510 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
55% - 5077 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
20% - 1830 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 771 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

2h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

2h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

2h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

2h ago

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

2h ago

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.24
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.68
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.46
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,790.07
+0.1%
Silver
23.71
-0.1%
Palladium
2,139.00
-0.0%
Platinum
957.10
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
0.0%
All Share
64,296
0.0%
Resource 10
60,698
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,827
0.0%
Financial 15
13,848
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo