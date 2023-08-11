48m ago

Share

'Like a warzone': Hawaii's fleeing tourists tell of escape from deadly wildfire

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Puong Sui, center, talks to her daughter at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. Sui who lost her house and all belongings in Lahaina during the wildfire is planning to fly to Las Vegas on Sunday to reunite with her family.
Puong Sui, center, talks to her daughter at War Memorial Stadium in Kahului, Hawaii on August 10, 2023. Sui who lost her house and all belongings in Lahaina during the wildfire is planning to fly to Las Vegas on Sunday to reunite with her family.
Mengshin Lin/The Washington Post/Getty Images
  • A deadly wildfire on Hawaii's Maui island destroyed hundreds of buildings in Lahaina, leaving thousands homeless.
  • Tourists were trapped without food and power for days in their hotels before being evacuated to the airport.
  • Evacuated tourists were met with volunteers distributing sandwiches and water at the airport, but some are unsure when they will be able to return home.

Tourists fleeing Hawaii's deadly wildfire told Thursday how they had been trapped without food and power for days, but felt lucky to be escaping somewhere that "looks like a warzone."

Dozens of people perished when a fast-moving fire tore through the historic settlement of Lahaina, destroying hundreds of buildings on Maui island.

READ | Jason Momoa shows his support for Hawaii wildfire victims

Thousands of locals have been left homeless, and tourists have been urged to leave to free up resources and allow authorities to help those in desperate need.

Lorraina Peterson, 46, was honeymooning on the paradise island when the wildfire trapped her and hundreds of others in their hotel.

"We were stuck in our rooms for three days," she told AFP as she waited for a flight from the airport in Kahului.

"It was very scary because there was no light. We couldn't use our phones. We couldn't call family."

Peterson, from California, said the hotel had been using a backup generator, but then that failed.

"The elevator stopped running and some people were stuck inside the elevator," she said.

Guests were finally evacuated to the airport when the hotel ran out of food, she said.


But she was not sure when she would be able to get home, with her flight booked for Saturday, and her husband in a long queue to try to change the tickets.

"I don't know if we'll be able to get a hotel room, or we'll have to sleep here on the floor," she said.

Tourists were taken to the airport in school buses, where they were met by volunteers distributing sandwiches and water.

Canadian Brandon Wilson had travelled to Hawaii with his wife to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

But two days after they arrived, the fires cut the power to their AirBnB.

READ | Hawaii fire death toll hits 53, expected to rise

By Thursday morning they were running low on food and had no cash to buy groceries, so they decided to try to leave.

"As we drove through Lahaina it looked like a warzone," he told AFP.

"It really looks like somebody came along just bombed the whole town. It's completely devastated."

"It was really hard to see," he said, sobbing. "You feel so bad for people. They lost their homes, their lives, their livelihoods."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ushawaiiwildfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 194 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 1513 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

4h ago

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

4h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.92
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.02
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.75
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
907.26
-0.7%
Palladium
1,302.63
+0.8%
Gold
1,915.05
+0.1%
Silver
22.70
+0.0%
Brent Crude
86.40
-1.3%
Top 40
71,566
-0.9%
All Share
77,090
-0.9%
Resource 10
60,509
-0.2%
Industrial 25
106,265
-1.7%
Financial 15
17,372
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo