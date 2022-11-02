49m ago

Lions escape at Sydney zoo as overnight campers rushed to safety

Five African lions escaped their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga zoo.
SAEED KHAN / AFP
  • Campers were rushed to safety after five African lions escaped their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga zoo. 
  • The lions were later found outside the main exhibit area and no one was injured. 
  • An investigation is under way into how the animals managed to escape.

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has rushed people camping overnight at the park to safety after discovering five African lions had managed to escape their enclosure.

The zoo found the lions – a male adult named Ato and four cubs – outside their main exhibit area early on Wednesday morning.

“A six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo,” Taronga said in a statement on its website.

“The zoo has strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken,” it continued, and people on the site – including staff and guests on its ‘Roar and Snore’ programme – were moved to “safe zones”.

Alarms went off throughout the zoo, which sits on the North Shore of Sydney harbour and is renowned for its views of the bridge and opera house.

“They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings’,” Magnus Perri told local media as his family left Taronga.

The zoo said it took about 10 minutes from the time the lions left the main exhibit, and the emergency response being enacted.

Taronga’s five lion cubs Khari, Luzuko, Malika, Zuri and Ayanna recently turned one year old. The female lion, Maya, remained within the enclosure with one of the cubs.

“This is a significant incident and a full review is now under way to confirm exactly how the lions were able to exit their main exhibit,” said the zoo’s executive director Simon Duffy.

Lion 'Maya' stays next to her cub on the first bir
Lion 'Maya' stays next to her cub on the first birthday at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney on August 12, 2022.

There were no injuries to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal later on Wednesday.


