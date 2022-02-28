18m ago

add bookmark

LIST | These nations sending arms and aid to Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Dozens of countries have started to send military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded last Thursday. The United States, Canada and 19 European countries have so far responded to Ukrainian appeals for military equipment.

US

Washington is sending an extra $350 million in military aid to Kyiv to bring its total support to more than a billion dollars over the last year.

European Union

For the first time in its history, the EU is financing the purchase and delivery of arms after leaders agree to transport weapons worth 450 million euros to Kyiv.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says some nations are sending the Ukrainians fighter jets.

Canada

Canada is sending lethal military weaponry and loaning Kyiv half-a-billion Canadian dollars ($392 million, 350 500 million euros) to help it defend itself.

Germany 

Berlin has broken a longstanding taboo of not exporting arms to conflict zones in vowing to send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles and nine howitzers.

It is also donating 14 armoured vehicles and 10 000 tonnes of fuel.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark

Stockholm is also breaking its historic neutral stance to send 5 000 anti-tank rockets to Ukraine, with Denmark contributing a further 2 700. Neighbours Norway are sending helmets and body armour.

France

France has sent anti-aircraft and digital weapons, as well as fuel.

UK

London says it will "provide further UK support to Ukraine", without specifying what it might be.

Belgium

Belgium says it will supply Ukraine with 3 000 more automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3 800 tons of fuel.

Netherlands

The Dutch defence ministry says it is sending "200 Stinger missiles as soon as possible" as well as sniper rifles and helmets.

Czech Republic

Prague is sending 4 000 mortars and an arsenal of 30 000 pistols, 7 000 assault rifles, 3 000 machine guns and a million bullets.

Croatia

Zagreb will dispatch 16 million euros' worth of small arms and body armour.

Portugal

Portugal is giving Ukraine night-vision goggles, bullet-proof vests, helmets, grenades, ammunition and automatic G3 rifles.

Greece

Athens is sending "defence equipment". Greece has a large community in Ukraine, including 10 citizens who have been killed and many more who are in the firing line.

Romania

Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, is offering to treat the wounded in its 11 military hospitals. Bucharest is also sending fuel, bulletproof vests, helmets and other "military material" worth three million euros.

Damage to a building in Kyiv Ukraine, on the morning of February 25, 2022.

Humanitarian aid

Italy

Rome has sent 110 million euros in immediate aid to the Ukrainian government as "a concrete sign of our support".

US

Washington announced $54 million in new humanitarian aid for Ukraine to be spent through NGOs, with London adding 40 million ($54 million, 48 million euros).

France and Germany

France has sent 33 tonnes of aid to refugees in Poland. Another 33 tonnes is destined for Moldova. Berlin is giving 16 million euros to aid refugees.

Norway, Netherlands and Denmark

The Dutch and Danish governments are sending 20 million euros each in humanitarian aid, with Oslo adding a similar sum.

Spain

Madrid has promised to send 20 tonnes of aid to Ukraine, mostly medical and defensive equipment such as bulletproof vests.

Israel and Ireland

Israel says it is sending 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, with Ireland contributing 10 million euros in aid for refugees, as well as medical supplies.

Turkey and Greece

Turkey's disaster relief agency is sending three lorries of aid to Moldova for Ukrainian refugees. The Red Crescent is sending help to people fleeing into Romania.

Greece is sending a shipment of humanitarian aid through Poland.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
40% - 851 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
60% - 1290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.70
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,899.32
+0.5%
Silver
24.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,469.50
+4.3%
Platinum
1,047.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.8%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+6.3%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo