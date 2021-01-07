DEVELOPING | Chaos at the Capitol: Fallout in the wake of Trump supporters storming US Capitol

2m ago
US Congress certifies enough Electoral College votes to give Joe Biden election win
WASHINGTON – The US Congress on Thursday certified enough Electoral College votes for Democrat Joe Biden to hand him the victory in the 3 November presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump.
With Congress approving Vermont's votes, Biden now has at least the 270 Electoral College votes that are the minimum for claiming the presidency.
How Trump in his final weeks incited his followers to storm the Capitol and attempt a coup
- President Donald Trump incited his supporters to "stop the steal" at a "Save America" rally on Wednesday, encouraging them to object to the election results and "fight" for him.
- "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more," he declared. "And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
- The president then sat by, watching cable news as those supporters broke into the Capitol, blocking lawmakers from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Some White House officials are resigning in the wake of the violent siege on the Capitol
- Some White House officials resigned from their posts following a violent siege of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on Wednesday.
- Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, Melania Trump's Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger all resigned on Wednesday.
- Reports say Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Lidell may also resign.
Pro-Trump rioters gathered outside statehouses and lawmakers' homes nationwide
- As the historic and riotous storming of the US Capitol unfolded, extremists loyal to the president also converged on state capitols across the country refusing to accept Trump's loss and pushing conspiracies.
- Although many of the state-based gatherings were less physically violent than the provocations in DC, several statehouses closed or evacuated staff out of caution.
- In Washington state, pro-Trump extremists breached the Governor's mansion and were cleared by Washington State Patrol, while Governor Jay Inslee and his family were moved to a safe location.
US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden election victory
Washington – The US Senate and House late on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected the objection by some Republican lawmakers to certifying Arizona's electoral vote for Joe Biden, after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.
Senators voted 93 to 6 against the effort to reject Arizona's 11 electoral votes, overcoming the first of what may be multiple hurdles to the November presidential election's certification.
The House of Representatives voted 303-121 against the objection, with 82 Republicans siding with the Democrats.
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of 'coup'
Donald Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup.
Vowing not to be deterred, lawmakers resumed business after dark and the Senate soundly rejected the first of several expected challenges to Biden's win, with several Trump loyalists reversing course in the wake of the violence that drew condemnation around the world.
Egged on in an extraordinary rally across town by an aggrieved Trump, a flag-waving mob broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, rampaging through offices and onto the usually solemn legislative floors.
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters breach barriers and clash with police
- The US Capitol went into lockdown Wednesday as throngs of American President Donald Trump's supporters breached barriers around the building and clashed with Capitol Police.
- The clashes came as Congress convened to officially certify the results of the 2020 general election.
- The process is typically pro forma, but it's in the spotlight this year given Trump's groundless assertion that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence have the power to throw out some states' electoral votes based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
- The outgoing president spoke at a "March for Trump" rally shortly before Congress convened, and video footage showed Trump's supporters breaching barriers around the Capitol building and attempting to occupy it.
Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol while congress was debating Biden's victory
The US Capitol was put on lockdown on Wednesday as crowds protesting President-elect Joe Biden's victory breached security barricades while Congress was debating the certification of his electoral win over President Donald Trump, according to Reuters eyewitnesses.
The Senate and the House, which were weighing objections to Biden's victory, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.
Trump refuses to accept election defeat: 'You don't concede when there's theft involved'
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesday's meeting of Congress to confirm Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election.
Trump, who has spent much of his time since then in a failed effort to reverse his defeat, falsely said he won the election as he spoke on an outdoor stage framing the White House, which Biden is due to take over in two weeks.
Crowds gathered at the "Save America March" wore Trump-approved red baseball caps and cheered as Trump repeated the groundless conspiracy theories that have consumed his final days in office.