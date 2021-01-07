DEVELOPING | Chaos at the Capitol: Fallout in the wake of Trump supporters storming US Capitol

How Trump in his final weeks incited his followers to storm the Capitol and attempt a coup

- President Donald Trump incited his supporters to "stop the steal" at a "Save America" rally on Wednesday, encouraging them to object to the election results and "fight" for him.

- "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough and we will not take it any more," he declared. "And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

- The president then sat by, watching cable news as those supporters broke into the Capitol, blocking lawmakers from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.