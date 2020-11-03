live

2h ago

LIVE | US election 2020: All the latest news, results as Trump and Biden face off

US Elections 2020 - Biden vs Trump.
US Elections 2020 - Biden vs Trump.

Last Updated
Live News Feed
49m ago

Biden and Trump gird for possible court battle

Trump and Biden made a last-ditch push for votes as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes that could prolong a divisive presidential election.

Trump – trailing in national opinion polls – has continued his unfounded attacks on mail-in ballots, telling reporters that Pennsylvania’s plans to count mail ballots that arrive up to three days after Election Day would lead to widespread cheating, although he did not explain how.

He urged the US Supreme Court to reconsider its decision that left the extension in place. The court has left that possibility open.

- Al Jazeera

57m ago

Election Day in the United States is officially under way! The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the final day of campaigning on Monday. Biden spent most of Monday in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Trump and his team have continually pushed baseless claims that votes counted after Election Day are evidence of malfeasance.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections – 98.7 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

- Al Jazeera

2h ago

US election: Everything you need to know about Trump, Biden and what’s at stake

On 3 November, US citizens vote for their next president. News24 breaks down what you need to know about these elections. 

Get more info here

2h ago

Drama expected as US goes to the polls to deliver judgement on Trump's presidency

The United States will go to the polls from 13:00 South African time on Tuesday as millions of voters in one of the world's oldest democracies will deliver judgement on the government of President Donald Trump.

While millions of Americans have already cast their ballots through a mail-in system, millions more will brave early winter as well as a resurgence of Covid-19 in that country's biggest cities to decide whether Trump, a Republican, will be re-elected, or succeeded by former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democrats' candidate.

Read more

2h ago

An hour-by-hour guide to the US Elections and when to expect results

With a massive surge in mail-in voting, it's likely we won't know which presidential candidate won many states, including key battlegrounds, on election night.

Here's a guide to what South Africans should watch for on Wednesday and in the days and weeks following. 

Get the details here

2h ago

Portrait of an election: US race boils down to six swing states

The US election on Tuesday is boiling down to a handful of battleground states that Joe Biden must flip in order to snatch the White House from President Donald Trump.

All of this year's top swing states - Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Arizona - went to Trump in 2016, including four that had voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2012.

Read more here

2h ago

'Calm before the storm:' Washington DC braces for possible post-election disorder

Two days before the US election, Washington DC is holding its breath.

The nation's capital is no stranger to seeing demonstrations unfold on its streets, but this time around, the uncertainty and anticipation surrounding the 2020 election outcome feels different.

"It feels like the calm before the storm," Taylor Rea, a 27-year-old consultant who lives in Washington, told Business Insider.

Read more

2h ago

Trump will declare victory if he's 'ahead' on US election night - report

US President Donald Trump will declare victory on Tuesday night if the initial results show him "ahead," according to an Axios report.For over a year, the president has raised the specter of massive voting fraud and questioned the validity of absentee ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

The report is based on private conversations from three sources with connections to the president. 

Read more here

2h ago

Trump says 'the great American Comeback is underway' as Covid cases surge to record highs

The president has repeatedly claimed that the US is "rounding the corner" and on the verge of a "comeback" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But those statements aren't supported by data or scientific evidence.

Read more

2h ago

Black voters in US swing states are rushing to the polls after turnout dropped in 2016

The black voter turnout rate for a presidential election dropped for the first time in decades in 2016, but experts said several factors are likely to contribute to a rise in turnout this November. 

Read more

2h ago

10 moments that defined the 2020 US presidential campaign

With Donald Trump running for re-election, the 2020 US presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign.

Here are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.

Read more

2h ago

EXPLAINER | Why does the US only have two dominant political parties?

News24 took a look at why the country only has two dominant political parties, and how this has played out in recent history. 


Read more

2h ago

EXPLAINER | Why the US elections may be decided before 3 November

News24 took a look at what mail-in voting is, the trend for mail-in voting during the 2020 US elections, and why there are concerns over voter fraud as a result. 


Read more here
