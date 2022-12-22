33m ago

add bookmark

'Living in fear' - Fiji claims violence after election, PM refuses to concede poll defeat

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The military has been deployed in Fiji following an election.
  • Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama lost the popular vote.
  • He says the military's purpose is to maintain "law and order".

Fiji's long-time prime minister said on Thursday the military had been deployed to maintain "law and order", as the former coup leader refused to concede defeat after a close election.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who has led Fiji since coming to power in a 2006 military putsch, cited unsubstantiated reports of post-vote ethnic violence as the reason for the deployment.

"So long as it is our responsibility to serve in government, we will fulfil our duty to every Fijian's safety," he said in his first public comments since the 14 December election.

That vote looks set to end Bainimarama's long rule, with an opposition coalition cobbled together by another former coup leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, securing enough seats for a parliamentary majority.

READ | 'They are creating disquiet in the community': Fiji's ruling party rejects election defeat

However, Bainimarama has refused to concede defeat and his allies have delayed the parliament sitting to nominate Rabuka as the next prime minister.

Fiji has been rocked by four coups and a military mutiny in the past 35 years. There are growing concerns Bainimarama is preparing for the military to step into the political process again.

His ally, police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, claimed earlier to have unspecified "intelligence" about "planned civil unrest", as he sought to justify the military deployment.

The military has wide powers to intervene in politics under Fiji's constitution, holding "overall responsibility" at all times for ensuring "the security, defence and well-being of Fiji and all Fijians".

New Zealand's ministry of foreign affairs was the first from a neighbouring country to urge restraint after news of the military deployment was made public.

A ministry spokesperson told AFP:

We encourage all parties to allow the constitutional process to play out.

Fiji's military commander Jone Kalouniwai is said to have assured foreign diplomats before the vote took place that a coup was not on the cards.

Jon Fraenkel, a professor at Victoria University of Wellington who has just returned from Fiji, said the military's assurances "have to be very strongly questioned".

News that the opposition had reached a coalition deal saw Fijians pour onto the streets to celebrate what they believed was the end of a decade and a half of semi-authoritarian rule.

A policeman patrols a street in Fiji's capital cit
A policeman patrols a street in Fiji's capital city Suva.

While not an outright autocrat, Bainimarama has frequently had his government use the legal system to side-line opponents, silence critics and muzzle the media.

Soon after the coalition deal was struck, police expressed concern about reports of post-election "stoning incidents" and violence against the Indo-Fijian minority, which has tended to support Bainimarama.

The force later admitted the reports had not been fully investigated, but police commissioner Qiliho doubled down on claims of internecine strife on Thursday.

He said:

More information and reports are received by the Fiji Police Force and Republic of Fiji Military Forces of threats made against minority groups who are now living in fear.

"The continuous attacks on minority groups has aggravated the current tense situation."

Those claims were rubbished by Mahendra Chaudhry, the country's first Indo-Fijian prime minister, who was ousted in a 2000 coup.

"I see no evidence of unrest here, people are calm and they are waiting for the president to convene parliament so that a prime minister is elected," he told AFP.

"I have no evidence of any unrest and nor do my people out in other districts. It's not what we are hearing on the ground."

"The opposition got more votes and the constitution is very clear on the process to be followed in such a situation. The right thing now for everyone to do is to comply with the constitutional requirement," Chaudhry said.

Rabuka issued a statement late Thursday saying any reports of violent incidents were "disturbing".

"I urge the people of Fiji to respect the rule of law, and to allow the political process to continue without hindrance," Rabuka said.

"The coalition aspires to the peaceful transition of power."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
frank bainimaramafiji
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
47% - 4036 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 188 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 4304 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.14
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,816.17
+0.1%
Silver
23.77
-0.8%
Palladium
1,733.71
+2.2%
Platinum
999.03
-0.3%
Brent Crude
82.20
+2.7%
Top 40
67,198
-0.7%
All Share
73,392
-0.6%
Resource 10
71,662
-1.1%
Industrial 25
90,149
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,623
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

1h ago

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo