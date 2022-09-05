59m ago

add bookmark

Liz Truss will not offer leadership rival Rishi Sunak a cabinet post - report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.

Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss, reiterating a suggestion he has made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that kicked off in July when Johnson was forced to step down from the role.

READ | New PM: What are the problems on Liz Truss' desk?

"It is just not something I'm thinking about," Sunak told the BBC when asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Truss, who had a smaller margin of victory in the contest than any of her predecessors.

The Guardian report, which cited sources close to Truss, also said that Thérèse Coffey, the current work and pensions minister, was expected to become the country's Health Secretary in Truss' new government.

Within hours of Truss being named winner of the contest, Priti Patel said she would step down as home secretary. A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liz trussrishi sunakukpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 4507 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 382 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,710.10
-0.1%
Silver
18.17
+0.6%
Palladium
2,037.00
+0.5%
Platinum
850.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
93.02
+0.7%
Top 40
60,844
-0.0%
All Share
67,399
+0.0%
Resource 10
60,782
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,598
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,207
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo