33m ago

add bookmark

Lockdown: British police fine four people R202 000 each for breaking new travel rules - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Four Britons have been fined for breaking travel rules.
Four Britons have been fined for breaking travel rules.
Pixabay

Four people were fined 10 000 pounds (about R202 168) for failing to comply with England's new border rules when they arrived at Birmingham Airport, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The four people failed to declare they had recently been to one of 33 countries on Britain's "red list" of high risk destinations when they arrived on Monday, and were not allowed to leave the airport, the BBC said citing local police.

Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus. From Monday arrivals into England from countries like Brazil and South Africa must quarantine in a hotel room for 10 days at a cost of 1 750 pounds.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uklockdowncoronaviruscrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 870 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1069 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.52
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
20.21
(-0.57)
ZAR/EUR
17.65
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.45)
Gold
1808.20
(-0.56)
Silver
27.38
(-0.69)
Platinum
1289.00
(-1.19)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2389.68
(-0.36)
All Share
67714.84
(+0.88)
Top 40
62248.44
(+0.93)
Financial 15
12781.84
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
89665.38
(-0.01)
Resource 10
67088.96
(+2.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo