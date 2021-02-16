Lockdown: British police fine four people R202 000 each for breaking new travel rules - report

Four people were fined 10 000 pounds (about R202 168) for failing to comply with England's new border rules when they arrived at Birmingham Airport, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The four people failed to declare they had recently been to one of 33 countries on Britain's "red list" of high risk destinations when they arrived on Monday, and were not allowed to leave the airport, the BBC said citing local police.

Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus. From Monday arrivals into England from countries like Brazil and South Africa must quarantine in a hotel room for 10 days at a cost of 1 750 pounds.