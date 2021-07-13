Lockdown: Scotland on track to remove most restrictions on 9 August

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was still on track to lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions by 9 August, but that face coverings would be required for some time after that.

"We previously indicated that we hope to move beyond level zero on 9 August, that remains our expectation," Sturgeon told a briefing on Tuesday.

Sturgeon said that face coverings would be mandatory for some time even after most other restrictions are removed as part of its cautious approach, diverging from rules in England, where masks will no longer be mandatory from 19 July.

All of Scotland will move to "level zero" restrictions from 19 July, but with some modifications to its original plan to ensure a more gradual lifting of the rules, she added.