51m ago

add bookmark

Los Angeles makes Covid vaccines compulsory for schoolkids

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Los Angeles mandated vaccination for all school children aged older than 12.
  • The children must have their first dose by 21 November and their second by 10 January.
  • 58% of the 12 to 18 age group have had at least one vaccine shot in Los Angeles.

Children aged 12 or over who attend public schools in Los Angeles will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the start of next year, city education chiefs said on Thursday, the first such requirement by a major education board in the US.

The vote by the Los Angeles Unified School District - the second biggest in the country - comes as the US grapples with surging coronavirus numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

READ | US Congress Republicans attack Biden's vaccination mandates

It also came as US President Joe Biden set out tough new nationwide rules designed to stanch the flood of new infections, ordering companies with 100 or more personnel to ensure all of them are vaccinated, and requiring that all federal employees and contractors also get the shots.

Around 600 000 students attend a public school managed by LAUSD, and the passage of the motion at Thursday's meeting could set a precedent for school boards across the country.

Kelly Gonez, LAUSD board president, welcomed the vote.

"The vaccine is safe, effective, & the best way to keep our students protected against the virus," she tweeted after the meeting.

"We will work to ensure families have reliable medical information in the coming weeks."

Maximum immunity

The district already mandates regular testing for children, and masks are required on campus, both indoors and out. Staff must be vaccinated.

Under the new rules, all children attending in-person classes will need to have their first dose by 21 November. They must have had their second dose in time for full immunity by 10 January.

Scientists say the second jab confers maximum immunity two weeks after being administered.

A child who turns 12 during the school year will have 30 days to get their first shot.

The plan has the support of teachers' unions and many parents, but - as elsewhere in the US - a significant and vocal minority is strongly opposed to vaccines, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.

Local health officials say around 58% of those aged between 12 and 18 have had at least one shot.

The LAUSD meeting heard from a number of parents who expressed concerns about the vaccines, and insisted it was their right to choose whether their child was inoculated.

But it also heard from doctors who repeated the scientific establishment's refrain that the shots have been rigorously tested and found to be both safe and highly effective.

Some contributors drew parallels with previous battles against diseases like polio, which has been largely wiped out worldwide by vaccination programmes.

Schoolchildren in many parts of the US are already required to be vaccinated against a raft of communicable diseases, including diphtheria, hepatitis B and measles.

Vaccines, masks and other mitigation measures against Covid-19 have become deeply political issues in the US.

Politicians in mainly Republican-led states and counties have cited personal freedom as a reason to resist imposing rules that doctors say would protect their populations.

A free and widely available vaccine programme in the US is credited with taming earlier surges in the coronavirus, a disease that has claimed more than 650 000 lives and sickened millions more in the country.

But Delta's emergence has threatened to reverse progress, and case numbers have risen nationwide in recent months, concentrated in places where vaccine take-up is low.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1282 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4282 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1358 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.14
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,803.08
+0.5%
Silver
24.23
+0.8%
Palladium
2,213.19
+1.6%
Platinum
985.79
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.45
-1.6%
Top 40
58,021
0.0%
All Share
64,177
0.0%
Resource 10
60,321
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,563
0.0%
Financial 15
13,952
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo