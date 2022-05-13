Louisiana lawmakers withdraw bill declaring abortion homicide





Representative Danny McCormick proposed a strict anti-abortion law in Louisiana.

It proposed charging the mother for murder in the event of an abortion.

The bill was withdrawn after criticism.

A bill in the Louisiana legislature aiming to charge women and their doctors with murder for obtaining or providing abortion services was withdrawn from consideration on Thursday amid outrage and a successful effort to amend it.

The measure by state Representative Danny McCormick would have abolished abortion in the state, granted constitutional rights to "all unborn children from the moment of fertilisation" and classified abortion as a homicide crime.

READ | 'Vote to protect abortion rights' - US Senate Democrats put abortion-rights bill to the test

The measure drew international attention and was criticised by people on both sides of the abortion debate.

It was removed from discussion by McCormick late on Thursday after opponents amended it to say that women could not be charged with murder for seeking or obtaining an abortion and by inserting an exception to the state's abortion ban for the life of the mother, the state's legislative information website showed.

After the amendments, the measure was "returned to the calendar", the website showed. McCormick did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Prosecuting women for obtaining abortions is not favoured even by many anti-abortion groups, and the Louisiana Right to Life group said last week that it opposed the bill.

The group said on its Facebook page on Thursday that it did not expect the measure to return for further consideration during the current legislative session.

The group said in a press release:

Louisiana Right to Life applauds the Louisiana House of Representatives for a united stand for life and for moms.

McCormick introduced the bill two days after a leaked draft ruling showed the US Supreme Court poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe vs Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

The bill was one of a raft of proposals by lawmakers in conservative states to restrict access to abortion and a sign of Republicans feeling emboldened by the leaked draft opinion.

Such restrictions could go further than the so-called trigger laws, bans and other regulations that will take effect in some 26 states should Roe be overturned.





