1h ago

add bookmark

Louisiana man sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to black churches

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Holden Matthews has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for arson.
  • He set fire to three historically black churches in Louisiana.
  • The crimes took place over 10 days in 2019.

A young white man was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison by a federal court in Lafayette, Louisiana after he pleaded guilty to setting three historically black churches on fire.

Federal District Judge Robert Summerhays sentenced Holden Matthews to 25 years but gave him 18 months credit for the time he has already spent in jail.

READ | Donations for burned black churches up after Notre Dame fire

Matthews, who will serve 282 months, had admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches and pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges in February.

The judge also ordered him to pay about $2.7 million in restitution to the churches he burned.

Matthews had burnt three churches - St Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - over a 10-day span in 2019.

The three churches, all in St Landry Parish, burned down between 26 March and 4 April.

Matthews was arrested and charged with three counts of simple arson on religious buildings and three hate crimes charges.

Authorities said back then that Matthews had "a relationship with a type of music called black metal", an extreme subgenre of heavy metal.

Black metal has an association with church burnings in other parts of the world, they said.

The judge said on Monday that even though Matthews' acts were not driven by race, they brought back fears to a "dark time in history".

The judge was referencing the time when black churches were burned by white supremacists during the civil rights movement.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Donations for burned black churches up after Notre Dame fire
Suspect arrested in 'suspicious' fires at black churches
Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 505 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2131 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.03
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.80
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.84)
Gold
1906.60
(+0.65)
Silver
24.19
(+0.58)
Platinum
867.21
(+1.35)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2278.01
(+3.43)
All Share
53187.81
(+1.08)
Top 40
48853.14
(+0.95)
Financial 15
9987.17
(+4.06)
Industrial 25
73456.55
(-1.01)
Resource 10
50112.78
(+2.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo