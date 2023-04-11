54m ago

Share

Louisville shooter legally purchased rifle - police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Connor Sturgeon shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday.
  • Police said Sturgeon legally purchased the rifle to attack on 4 April.
  • Sturgeon was employed at the downtown branch of the Old National Bank.

The 23-year-old bank employee who shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday legally purchased the rifle, Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The chief said the gun used for the attack was bought at a local dealership on 4 April.

The gunman was fatally shot at the scene, Louisville police said. It was unclear whether he was slain by police or took his own life. The incident marked the latest in a long series of mass shootings in the US.

Police identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who was employed at the downtown branch of the Old National Bank at the time of the shooting, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Louisville police responded within minutes to reports of an attacker on Monday morning at the bank office near Slugger Field baseball stadium.

Officers fired at the gunman, who broadcast live video of his attack on social media, police said. He had no prior contact with Louisville police, according to Gwinn-Villaroel.


The dead were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

Two police officers were among the nine wounded. A 26-year-old recent police academy graduate was struck in the head and remained in critical condition on Tuesday, according to Jason Smith, a doctor at the University of Louisville hospital.

According to his mother's Facebook page, Sturgeon grew up in southern Indiana, just north of Louisville. He enrolled at the University of Alabama in 2016 as a business student.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States. There have been 146in 2023, the most at this point in the year since 2016. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, those statistics define four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the Dalai Lama's apology after a viral video showing him asking a boy to suck his tongue?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The situation has been blown out of proportion
29% - 466 votes
World leaders must condemn his behaviour
18% - 285 votes
He should step down as the Tibetan spiritual leader
54% - 876 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.81
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
995.65
-0.8%
Palladium
1,457.25
+1.8%
Gold
2,005.32
+0.7%
Silver
25.08
+0.8%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
72,253
+1.2%
All Share
77,991
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,750
+3.2%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,866
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

8h ago

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

13h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo