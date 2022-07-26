1h ago

add bookmark

Lufthansa cancels over 1000 flights due to ground staff walkout

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Lufthansa Airbus A380.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380.
Santi Rodriguez / Shutterstock.com
  • Lufthansa has cancelled more than 1000 flights ahead of a one-day strike by ground staff set for Wednesday. 
  • The union representing the 20 000 Lufthansa ground staff is demanding higher wages.
  • Over 130 000 passengers have been affected by the flight cancellations. 

Germany’s flagship carrier Deutsche Lufthansa says it is cancelling more than 1000 flights in advance of a one-day walkout by ground staff scheduled for Wednesday.

Strikes and staff shortages have already forced several airlines to cancel thousands of flights and caused hours-long queues at major airports, frustrating holidaymakers keen to travel after Covid-19-related lockdowns.

READ | Union calls on 20,000 Lufthansa ground staff to strike at Germany's airports, adding to travel chaos

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had cancelled 678 flights at its Frankfurt hub, most of which were scheduled for Wednesday, and 345 flights at Munich.

The move affected more than 130 000 passengers, Lufthansa said, adding that there could be a few more cancellations and delays on Thursday and Friday, after the end of the strike called by labour union Verdi in pursuit of a 9.5 percent pay rise.

Earlier in June, Lufthansa had cancelled an additional 2 000 summer flights from Frankfurt and Munich, citing staffing shortages at airports as well as industrial action and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr apologised to its employees and customers for the travel chaos.

"We certainly made mistakes while saving our company and more than 100 000 jobs over the past two years," Spohr said in a letter to staff seen by Reuters news agency.

He added: 

Did we go too far in cutting costs here and there, under the pressure of the more than 10 billion euros [$10.6bn] in pandemic-related losses? Certainly, that too.

The company is recruiting new staff, including thousands of employees in Europe, but the efforts will only bear fruit in winter, Spohr said.

Airlines around the world had slashed jobs and other costs during the pandemic, which grounded most flights, and found themselves in a quandary as demand returned. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lufthansagermanystrikeairline
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3036 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 8819 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.90
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,718.20
-0.1%
Silver
18.62
+1.0%
Palladium
2,007.00
-0.2%
Platinum
880.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
105.15
+1.9%
Top 40
62,036
+1.0%
All Share
68,437
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,559
+1.8%
Industrial 25
84,920
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,216
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo