29 May

add bookmark

Machete-wielding sex burglar cleared after Aussie fantasy goes wrong

  • An Australian hired to carry out a sexual fantasy has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house.
  • The unsuspecting resident initially mistook the intruders for a friend who had come over to make coffee.
  • After realising he was not the willing participant, one of the pair apologised and shook the man's hand before leaving.

A knife-toting Australian hired to break into another man's home, tie him up and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house.

Sydney man Terrence Leroy and an associate turned up at a rural home on a quiet Sunday morning last July armed and ready to carry out a sexual fantasy organised on Facebook.

The unsuspecting resident initially mistook the intruders for a friend who had come over to make coffee and said: "Bugger off, it's too early".

When the men said their intended role-player's name, the startled resident turned on the light and found them holding large knives next to his bed.

After realising he was not the willing participant, one of the pair apologised and shook the man's hand before leaving, according to court documents published earlier this month.

During the trial Leroy's lawyer argued that there was no intention to intimidate the stranger.

"It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom," the lawyer said.

After excusing themselves, the pair - along with a driver - then headed to the correct address.

But instead of a kinky encounter, the client reportedly prepared a breakfast and Leroy fell asleep on the couch.

Shortly afterwards, police arrived.

Judge Sean Grant said he was satisfied Leroy - who was to be paid US$3 323 if it was "really good" - mixed-up the address.

"They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy," Grant said.

"The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out."

Leroy was found not guilty of all charges.

Related Links
WATCH | Belgian sex workers survive lockdown with food parcels
South Korean football league to investigate 'sex doll' row
Pope urges respect for prostitutes at crowded Bangkok mass
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 5991 votes
No
86% - 37834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20149.7) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo