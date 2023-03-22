32m ago

Share

Macron aims to 'calm things down' in address to France over pension changes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • French President Emmanuel Macron will participate in a televised interview to try to calm protest action over pension reforms. 
  • Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation.
  • These will be Macron's first public remarks on the matter since the bill was pushed through last week. 

President Emmanuel Macron will look to "calm things down" with a televised interview on Wednesday amid growing anger across France over his plans to raise the retirement age, a source close to the centrist president said.

The question is whether Macron can achieve this. Advisers indicated the 12:00 GMT interview would not contain any major policy announcements.

Neither a government reshuffle nor snap elections are on the cards, but rather an attempt to regain the initiative with measures to better involve citizens and unions in decision-making, political leaders in Macron's camp said.

Garbage bins and barricades were set ablaze in spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere in France in a sixth night of scuffles with police.

This, alongside with rolling strikes that affect oil depots, public transport and garbage collection, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt four years ago.

Francois Bayrou, a veteran politician in Macron's camp, told Franceinfo radio that Macron's interview needed both to stress the need for the pension changes and to look towards the future.

READ | 'We're fed up': French protest over Macron forcing through pension reform

Macron, who will break his silence after weeks of leaving Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in the front-line, wants to get back on the front foot and has asked leaders in his camp for ideas, a source which took part in meetings on Tuesday said.

Local media said Macron might postpone all or part of a much-disputed draft immigration bill in an attempt to soothe the situation.

Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation, which will raise the retirement age by two years to 64, as well as the government's decision to push the bill through parliament last week without a vote.

Labour unions have announced another day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday.

"I don't expect much from Macron's speech," pensioner Jacques Borensztejn said at a rally on Tuesday in Paris.

He said: 

We don't want this law and we'll fight until it is withdrawn.

"When there were 3.5 million of us in the streets, well, Emmanuel Macron still did not listen to what we had to tell him," student Elonore Shmitt said at the same rally.

"So now we have to shift to more radical means of action, especially blocking the economy."

ALSO READ | You 'set the clock back almost 40 years' says French opposition as Senate approves pension reform

Human rights groups and opposition politicians have denounced what they view as an excessive use of force by the police during these protests.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said there would be an investigation after footage of a police officer punching a protester went viral.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel ­macronfranceprotestpensionpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
85% - 1226 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
15% - 214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.58
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.85
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
986.63
+1.5%
Palladium
1,404.92
-0.1%
Gold
1,938.59
-0.1%
Silver
22.30
-0.4%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,532
+1.1%
All Share
75,010
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,189
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,357
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,369
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo