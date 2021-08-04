1h ago

Macron criticises 'failing' Lebanon politicians at fundraiser

  • Lebanon’s cabinet resigned in the wake of the 4 August 2020.
  • Political squabbling has blocked the formation of a new cabinet that is needed to unlock international aid.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said the priority for Lebanon remained forming a government able to implement reforms.

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised a "failing" Lebanese political class he blamed for their country’s economic turmoil as he opened an international donors’ conference on the first anniversary of a massive explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port and devastated much of the capital.

Lebanon’s cabinet resigned in the wake of the 4 August 2020, disaster and has been acting in a caretaker capacity since then, while the country’s currency collapsed, jobs disappeared and banks froze accounts in what lenders have called one of the most severe financial crises of modern times.

Political squabbling has blocked the formation of a new cabinet that is needed to unlock international aid, even as Lebanon sinks deeper into turmoil.

READ HERE | Beirut blast: How the giant explosion has sparked protest and unrest

"Lebanese leaders seem to bet on a stalling strategy, which I regret and I think is a historic and moral failure," Macron said in opening remarks as host of the United Nations-backed conference on Wednesday aimed at raising at least $350m.

"There will be no blank cheque for the Lebanese political system. Because it is they who, since the start of the crisis but also before that, are failing."

France has led international efforts to lift its former colony out of crisis. Macron has visited Beirut twice since the explosion, raised emergency aid and imposed travel bans on some senior Lebanese officials. He has also persuaded the European Union to agree on a sanctions framework that is ready to be used.

READ | Human Rights Watch concludes some officials saw risk of Beirut blast, failed to act

The French president also said the priority for Lebanon remained forming a government able to implement reforms. He pledged a further 100 million euros ($118.54m) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the country.

US President Joe Biden will participate in the conference that is co-hosted by the UN, Macron’s office said, along with some 40 other world leaders.

Last year’s conference in the wake of the explosion raised about $280m, with the emergency aid being kept away from politicians and channelled through NGOs and aid groups.

READ HERE | Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning

The new aid will be unconditional, Macron’s office said, but some $11bn raised in 2018 remains locked away and conditional on a series of reforms.

The World Bank has called Lebanon’s crisis one of the worst depressions of modern history. The currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar since the economic crisis erupted in 2019, and more than half of the population has been propelled into poverty.

Last month, Qatar said it would provide the Lebanese armed forces with 70 tonnes of food a month as it also called on Lebanese parties to form a new government “to achieve stability”.

view
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
