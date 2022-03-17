42m ago

Macron says he will make France stronger, more independent if he wins second term

  • President Emmanuel Macron says he will steer France through a new era of crisis.
  • He said his key objective will be to make France a more independent country.
  • He also vowed to do everything to protect the country if he remains president.

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday vowed to strengthen France's sovereignty if he wins a second term next month, to steer the country through what he called a new era of crisis, with "the return of tragedy to history".

Macron's lead over rival candidates ahead of next month's election has grown in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is still seen winning the first round and beating any opponent in a run-off.

"We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference," Macron told a news conference, highlighting the war on the European Union's doorstep and the global challenge of climate change.

Making France a more independent country will be a key objective, he said, as he started outlining his platform, vowing to do everything to protect the country if he remains president.

Opinion polls published over the past weeks see him winning up to 30.5% of the vote in the April 10 first round, from around 25% last month.

Even if he succeeds, Macron will need his centrist La Republique en Marche (LaRem) party - which has failed in all recent local elections - and its allies to win a parliamentary election in June if he is to have a strong base to implement his policies.

It has been an unusual presidential campaign, first dominated by the rise of a new far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, and now largely overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, which has seen Macron rise in opinion polls and most other candidates become inaudible.

As Macron launches his campaign, he can count on an economic boom that French voters have not seen the likes of in a generation to boost his bid, a point he stressed at the start of his news conference.

"I had promised to lower unemployment, despite the crises we did it," he said.

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
