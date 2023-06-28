9m ago

Macron says police killing of teenager 'inexcusable' after Paris suburb riots

  • French President Emmanuel Macron described the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old by police as "inexcusable". 
  • The teen was shot by police when he refused to stop for a traffic check. 
  • Around 2 000 police were deployed to the Paris region following overnight riots over the teenager's death.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday described the shooting dead of a 17-year-old by police during a traffic stop near Paris as "inexcusable", in rare criticism of law-enforcement hours after the incident triggered riots.

A police officer is being investigated for voluntary homicide for shooting the youth, who prosecutors say failed to comply with an order to stop his car on Tuesday.

The interior ministry called for calm after at least 31 were arrested in overnight riots, mainly in the Paris suburb of Nanterre where the victim lived, with youths burning cars and shooting fireworks at police, who sprayed people with tear gas.

"We have an adolescent that was killed, it is unexplainable and inexcusable," Macron told reporters in Marseille.

"Nothing justifies the death of a young man," he said, before calling for the judiciary to do its work.

READ | Probe after French police kill teenaged driver who refused to stop

A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting at the driver as the car pulled away. He subsequently died from his wounds, the local prosecutor said.

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mpabbe in a Tweet about the shooting said: "I'm hurting for my France."

The victim came from an Algerian family and his first name was Nahel, a neighbour and acquaintance of the family said.

In a video shared on TikTok, a woman identified as the victim's mother called for a memorial march in Nanterre on Thursday.

Firefighter doused a vehicle set alight by protest
Firefighter doused a vehicle set alight by protesters in Nanterre, west of Paris, on 27 June 27, after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city.
AFP Zakaria Abdelkafi/ AFP

"Everyone come, we will do a revolt for my son," she said.

Tuesday's killing was just the second fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023 down from a record 13 last year, according to a Reuters tally based on police and prosecutor reports and documents from lawyers.

There were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, according to the tally, which shows the majority of victims were Black or of Arab origin. The Ministry of Interior and police did not immediately respond to requests to confirm the tally.

France's human rights ombudsman has opened an inquiry into the death, the sixth such inquiry into similar incidents in 2022 and 2023.

Unusually frank

Macron's remarks were unusually frank in a country where senior politicians are often reticent to criticise police given voters' security concerns.

He has faced criticism from rivals who accuse him of being soft on drug dealers and petty criminals and has implemented policies aimed at curbing urban crime, including greater authority for police to issue fines.

Rights groups allege systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies in France. Macron has previously denied this.

In the wake of the overnight unrest, the interior ministry said 2 000 police have been mobilised in the Paris region.

Police in riot gear stood guard as firefighters wo
Police in riot gear stood guard as firefighters worked to put out fires after a demonstration in Nanterre, west of Paris, on 27 June 27, after French police killed a teenager who refused to stop for a traffic check in the city.
AFP Zakaria Abdelkafi/ AFP

The streets of Nanterre were calm on Wednesday morning and Fatima, a resident, said she hoped there would be no more violence.

"To revolt like we did yesterday won't change things, we need to discuss and talk," she said.



