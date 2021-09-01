10m ago

add bookmark

Macron's 'health pass' helps boost France's vaccine take-up

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Franck FIFE / AFP
  • The health pass was announced seven weeks ago by President Emmanuel Macron.
  • The health pass is required for people to enter restaurants, bars, gyms or museums.
  • A doctor who heads an intensive care unit in Paris said the health pass is contributing in keeping the fourth wave in check.

Despite weekly protests, France's "Covid health pass" has helped turn the country, once a vaccine laggard, into a leader and has the support of most people ahead of presidential polls next year.

Seven weeks after it was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, French people are now used to being asked to show their credentials as they enter restaurants, bars, gyms or museums - and polls show a majority in favour of the checks.

The system requires everyone to prove that they have been either vaccinated or recently tested negative for Covid-19, or have recovered from the illness in the last six months.

"At the beginning, it wasn't a given that it would work," said Djillali Annane, a doctor and professor who heads the intensive care unit of the Raymond-Poincare de Garches hospital in the Paris region.

"People have understood it, it's relatively well respected and it's contributing undeniably in keeping the fourth wave in check for the moment."

Though criticised as discriminating against the unvaccinated, it has given France's efforts to inoculate its population a sustained boost since mid-July, with millions rushing to get jabbed in order to avoid regular testing.

READ | New protests as France set to implement Covid health pass

Measured by the proportion of citizens who have received at least one dose, France overtook the United States and Germany in late July and early August and has surpassed Britain and Italy in recent days, according to official data analysed by AFP.

The country has given at least one dose to 72.1 percent of its population and, with Sweden and Finland, is vaccinating at the joint highest rate in the EU: the equivalent of 0.6 percent of the population receives a jab each day.

It still has ground to make up on Europe's top vaccinators such as Spain, Malta and Portugal, where more than 80 percent of people have received a first dose, while Canada remains above France in the G7 grouping of rich countries.

- Political boost -

For Macron, who is expected to seek a second term in presidential elections next April, the generally positive response to the pass system has helped boost the government, polls show.

Between 64-77 percent of people support the pass, while confidence in the government's handling of the health crisis is at its highest level since the pandemic began, according to recent surveys by the Elabe group.

Bernard Sananes, the head of Elabe, told AFP that the 43-year-old head of state remains a "fragile favourite" for next year's unpredictable polls when his record on Covid-19 will be under scrutiny.

He explained:

He gives the impression of having come through the crisis so far, having had some difficult moments - but without leaving any space for an alternative, for someone to say 'so-and-so would have done it better'.

At the start of the year, when France made an embarrassingly slow start to jabbing people, many pundits saw Macron's future as being on the line.

Other controversies such as a lack of masks at the beginning of the crisis have given ammunition to his opponents, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

- Ideological opposition? -

The health pass system has provoked anger in some quarters, leading to street demonstrations every Saturday where opponents denounce the president for turning France into a "dictatorship".

Some unvaccinated protesters have even worn large yellow stars, comparing themselves to persecuted Jews during World War II, a parallel that has been criticised by Holocaust survivors.

ALSO READ | Protests in France against Covid-19 'health pass' rules

Partly because of these excesses, the protest movement has never drawn broad public support, unlike others during Macron's turbulent time in office, particularly the anti-government "yellow vest" movement in 2018-19.

"For most people, getting your phone out at the entrance to a restaurant has become a daily habit. They've not followed the protesters into the realm of an ideological debate," Sananes said.

The opposition is "a minority, but not marginal", drawing support from around 20-25 percent of French people, he said.

With schools and offices reopening after the summer holidays, doctors are bracing for a possible rise in cases which are averaging about 17 000 daily.

The momentum in vaccination efforts is also expected to fade in the weeks ahead, while fewer checks and increased cheating could also undermine the effectiveness of the health pass system.

Epidemiologist Catherine Hill says that all the Covid-19 indicators are trending downwards - from infection rates to the number of deaths - but there are still around 19 million unvaccinated people, half of them children under 12.

"The vector within the epidemic is going to be unvaccinated people. There's a reservoir of nearly 20 million of them in which the virus can continue to circulate," she told AFP.

And whatever the short-term successes, "we're at the mercy of a new variant", she added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronfrancecoronavirus
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 810 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1278 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.38
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,813.08
-0.0%
Silver
24.16
+1.1%
Palladium
2,453.06
-0.9%
Platinum
1,005.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,613
-0.7%
All Share
66,976
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,793
-3.9%
Industrial 25
84,755
+1.6%
Financial 15
14,472
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo