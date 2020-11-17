12m ago

Madeleine McCann suspect 'broke two ribs' while on way to parole hearing in Germany

Madeleine McCann pictured in 2007.
Getty/Gallo Images

A German man whom investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann was injured while being taken to a parole hearing, a German court said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old German, identified only as Christian B., lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when the toddler - who was three at the time - vanished from her bedroom in 2007. He is serving a sentence in Kiel in northern Germany for drug dealing.

The Braunschweig court said he sustained injuries to his ribs when law enforcement officers were putting ankle cuffs on him before a parole hearing on Monday.

German media including mass-circulation Bild and Der Spiegel had reported that Christian B. broke two ribs during the incident.

The court said he was treated in hospital and the parole hearing took place, and he was later returned to prison. The court gave no details of the injuries or the hearing.

Europe's top court in September retroactively cleared his extradition to Germany from Italy over a rape charge.

Read more on:
madeleine mccanngermanycourts
