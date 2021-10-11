42m ago

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes south of Hawaii - USGS

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south of the island of Hawaii on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning afterward and no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was at a depth of 35km and was centred south of Naalehu, the USGS said in an updated report.

The USGS initially reported the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1, but later increased it to 6.2. Quakes of that magnitude can cause severe damage.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.


