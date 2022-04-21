1h ago

add bookmark

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua on Thursday near a fishing village popular as a vacation spot, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake's epicentre was at sea, 58 km (36 miles) from the village of Masachapa, which lies about an hour's drive southwest of the capital Managua, where strong shaking was also reported, the United States Geological Survey said.

Tremors were also reported in Nicaragua's Central American neighbours El Salvador and Costa Rica, USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said. The earthquake was at a depth of 25.3 km (15.72 miles).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake was magnitude 6.9 and closer to the surface.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicaraguaearthquake
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7742 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-1.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,948.17
-0.5%
Silver
24.85
-1.4%
Palladium
2,433.94
-1.1%
Platinum
985.73
-0.4%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,866
+0.2%
All Share
73,842
+0.1%
Resource 10
80,191
-2.4%
Industrial 25
81,059
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,601
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo