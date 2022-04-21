Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua on Thursday near a fishing village popular as a vacation spot, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake's epicentre was at sea, 58 km (36 miles) from the village of Masachapa, which lies about an hour's drive southwest of the capital Managua, where strong shaking was also reported, the United States Geological Survey said.

Tremors were also reported in Nicaragua's Central American neighbours El Salvador and Costa Rica, USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said. The earthquake was at a depth of 25.3 km (15.72 miles).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake was magnitude 6.9 and closer to the surface.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.