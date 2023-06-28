Major search in Mexico for 16 kidnapped police employees

Mexican authorities intensified a search operation for 16 police employees on Wednesday, a day after they were kidnapped.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the abductees worked at a nearby prison and the incident appeared to be connected to a dispute between criminal groups.

Relatives gathered outside the local police headquarters, hugging and crying as they waited for news of their loved ones.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed "no impunity" for the perpetrators of the abduction, which took place on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas.

An order had been issued "to rescue those kidnapped, alive of course," he said at his daily news conference.

The state security agency updated the number of employees kidnapped to 16, from 14 previously.

More than 1 000 members of the security forces were involved in the search operation, it said.

"We don't want anything to happen to our brother. Please, governor, please do something for these people," said Martha Elena Rincon Castillejos, the sister of one of those kidnapped.

Dina Luz Rincon Castillejos, whose brother was among the missing, said:

These are innocent, working people. They have nothing to do with any of this.

The abduction occurred on a stretch of highway that connects the town of Ocozocoautla and the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez, some 700 kilometres southwest of Mexico City.

Two suspects were detained in the vicinity of the kidnapping, authorities said.

AFP Mexican Presidency/AFP

Local media released a video purportedly showing the captive workers, one of whom says that the abductors are demanding the resignation or dismissal of three state security officials.

Mexico has registered more than 350 000 murders and some 110 000 disappearances - most attributed to criminal groups - since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006.



