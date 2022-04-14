Man, 62, denied bail over New York subway shooting

The 62-year-old man accused of shooting 10 people on the New York subway was placed in pre-trial detention Thursday after being arraigned on terror charges related to attacking a mass transit system.



Frank James is alleged to have detonated two smoke canisters on the train as it pulled into a Brooklyn station before firing into the crowd in an incident that left 23 people injured but caused no deaths.

During a brief hearing, James told the court that he understood the charges, while his lawyers requested a psychiatric evaluation.

The judge ordered James to remain in custody after prosecuting attorney Sara Winik said that "the defendant, terrifyingly, opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train."

"The defendant's attack was premeditated, it was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city," she said.

James fled after the scene, triggering a day-long manhunt until he was stopped by officers on a Manhattan street.