1h ago

add bookmark

Man arrested for theft of Van Gogh and Frans Hals paintings from museums closed during pandemic

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vincent Van Goghs painting Self Portrait with a Straw Hat is displayed at the exhibit Vincent Van Gogh:
Vincent Van Goghs painting Self Portrait with a Straw Hat is displayed at the exhibit Vincent Van Gogh:
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dutch police have arrested a suspect in two separate thefts of paintings by Dutch masters Vincent Van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums that were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This morning my colleagues arrested a 58-year-old man in Baarn and we suspect him of stealing two paintings by Frans Hals and Van Gogh," police spokeswoman Maren Wonder said in a video statement released on Twitter. No further details were given about the suspect.

She added that the paintings have not been recovered and appealed to the public to come forward with any information about the whereabouts of the works.

In March last year thieves stole the Van Gogh painting Lentetuin, or Spring Garden, which dates from 1884 and depicts the garden of the rectory at Nuenen, from the Singer Laren Museum in the town of Laren, near Amsterdam.

Five months later, thieves broke into a small museum near the city of Utrecht and made off with a painting by Dutch Golden Age master Frans Hals.

The work, Two Laughing Boys dated from 1626, was valued at 15 million euros ($18 million) by one expert. It had been stolen twice before in its four-century history, including as recently as May 2011 from the same museum. Police recovered it later that year after arresting four men who tried to sell it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandsvincent van goughcrime
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5550 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1615 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6740 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.54
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.08
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,742.84
(+0.8)
Silver
25.16
(+1.1)
Platinum
1,236.00
(+1.8)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,686.73
(+0.8)
All Share
68,064
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,372
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,268
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,894
(+0.5)
Resource 10
68,556
(+2.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo