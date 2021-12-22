48m ago

add bookmark

Man gets 46 months on US Capitol riot charges, among the longest sentences yet

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frances says by dissolving its civic integrity team, Facebook helped encourage the US Capitol riots in January. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Frances says by dissolving its civic integrity team, Facebook helped encourage the US Capitol riots in January. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Devlyn Thompson was sentenced to almost four years in prison. 
  • He struck an officer with a baton. 
  • More than 700 people were charged in the 6 January attack at the US Capitol. 

A Washington state man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the deadly attack on the US Capitol received a sentence of almost four years in prison, on Monday, one of the longest yet for a 6 January defendant.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth in the District of Columbia sentenced Devlyn Thompson, who struck an officer with a baton, to 46 months in prison.

Thompson, who has been detained since pleading guilty in August, will receive credit for time already served behind bars.

Prosecutors had requested four years for Thompson, saying in a court filing that "a 48-month sentence would reflect the gravity of Thompson's actions after having joined a violent mob at the US Capitol, while also acknowledging his exceptionally early cooperation and admission of guilt."

Thompson's lawyer requested a one-year sentence, saying in a court filing that Thompson is autistic, and had a limited understanding of what was transpiring on 6 January. 

"Autism is not and should not be an excuse for bad behaviour, but rather, it should be considered when a person's individual culpability and degree of social understanding is called into question," the court filing stated.

READ | 100 service members engaged in 'prohibited extremist activity' – Pentagon

A Florida man who hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers during the Capitol riots, Robert Palmer, was last week sentenced to more than five years in prison, the longest term handed down so far for any of the more than 700 people charged in the attack.

Palmer was the second person to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer to be sentenced. Last month, Scott Fairlamb, a former New Jersey gym owner, received a sentence of 41 months in prison.

Jacob Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," was also sentenced last month to 41 months in prison.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscapitol riot
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.49
-0.0%
Silver
22.54
+0.1%
Palladium
1,802.01
+0.1%
Platinum
934.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,612
0.0%
All Share
71,119
0.0%
Resource 10
68,624
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,676
0.0%
Financial 15
14,306
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo