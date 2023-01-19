3m ago

add bookmark

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

accreditation
Dominican Elvis Fracois being checked after his rescue on the caribbean sea in Colombia. (Photo: Colombian National Navy / AFP)
Dominican Elvis Fracois being checked after his rescue on the caribbean sea in Colombia. (Photo: Colombian National Navy / AFP)
  • A man lost at sea for 24 days in a sailboat says he survived by eating ketchup.
  • The 47-year-old had the word "help" carved on the hull of the boat when he was rescued in Colombian waters.
  • He was working to repair a sailboat off a harbor on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles in December when the weather turned foul and he was swept out to sea.

A man from the Caribbean island of Dominica says he survived 24 days lost at sea in a sailboat by eating ketchup before being rescued in Colombian waters, the country's naval authority said.

"I had no food. There was only a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and (bouillon cubes) Maggi. So I mixed it up with some water for me to survive 24 days in the sea," Elvis Francois, 47, said in English in a video released by the Colombian Navy.

The islander had the word "help" carved on the hull of the boat when he was found 120 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Bolivar in the northern department of La Guajira.

Francois said he saw other boats pass by and tried to flag them down, even lighting a fire on his vessel, but they did not see him.

Francois bailed water to keep from sinking.

"The final days, about the 15th of January, I saw a plane. I had a mirror. I was making some signals," he said, describing how he angled the glass to catch the glare of the sun and draw attention.

"They passed over the boat twice so I realized they saw me," he continued. 

I am grateful for being alive today because of them.

The aircraft crew informed the Navy, who then rescued Francois with the help of a merchant ship.

Francois added: "24 days, no land. Nobody to talk to. Don't know what to do. Don't know where you are. It was rough. A certain time I lose hope. I think about my family."

Video released by the Navy shows a doctor examining Francois, who appears to be in good health.

Francois said:

It was very rough. I don't know how I am alive today but I am alive. And I am grateful for that.

He was working to repair a sailboat off a harbor on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles in December last year when the weather turned foul and he was swept out to sea, the Navy said.

"Without having any knowledge of navigation he was lost and disoriented at sea. His efforts to maneuver the vessel and the equipment on board were to no avail," the statement added.

Francois tried to make calls on his cell phone, but he ran out of signal.

He was handed over to the immigration authorities to coordinate his return to his country.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
colombia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
45% - 193 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 55 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
42% - 183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.29
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.33
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.69
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
1,020.25
-1.9%
Palladium
1,704.57
-0.4%
Gold
1,919.88
+0.8%
Silver
23.62
+0.7%
Brent Crude
84.98
-1.1%
Top 40
73,329
-0.6%
All Share
79,505
-0.5%
Resource 10
78,608
-1.1%
Industrial 25
100,528
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,019
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo