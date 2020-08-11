1h ago

add bookmark

Man shot outside White House, Donald Trump evacuated during press conference

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A man was shot and wounded outside the White House by US Secret Service agents.
  • President Donald Trump was briefly evacuated in the middle of a press conference while the situation unfolded outside.
  • Trump reappeared minutes later and praised the US Secret Service, which oversees guarding the president.

Washington – US Secret Service agents shot and wounded a man who was apparently armed outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said just after being briefly evacuated in the middle of a press conference.

As the president was speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, a Secret Service bodyguard abruptly approached him and interrupted, saying in a quiet voice, "Sir, could you please come with me?"

Trump and staff members left. Doors to the briefing room, still filled with journalists, were locked.

Outside, black-clad Secret Service agents with automatic rifles could be seen rushing across the lawn and took up positions behind trees. According to Fox News, whose camera team was outside, two shots were heard.

Minutes later, Trump reappeared at the press conference and announced that someone had been shot by the Secret Service outside the White House grounds.

"Law enforcement shot someone, it seems to be the suspect. And the suspect is on the way to the hospital," he said.

'Outside' White House perimeter

The Secret Service later tweeted that "a male subject" had been taken to hospital, along with an agent after "an officer involved shooting" at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue – one block from the White House.

Trump, a Republican who faces a tough and bitterly divisive election on 3 November, said he knew nothing about the identity or motives of the person shot. "It might not have had anything to do with me," he said.

There was no immediate precise information on what sort of threat the person allegedly posed.

But when asked if the person had been armed, Trump answered: "From what I understand, the answer is yes."

Trump said the incident took place "on the outside" of the White House perimeter, which is currently being reinforced by a new iron fence twice the height of the previous version.

"I don't believe anything was breached, they were relatively far away," he added.

'Do I seem rattled?

The Secret Service said that "at no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger".

Returning to the podium after the disruption, Trump appeared calm.

He resumed his virulent criticism of opposition Democrats and praise for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which polls show two-thirds of Americans believe he has botched.

Questioned whether the security incident had rattled him, Trump answered: "I don't know, do I seem rattled?"

"It's unfortunate that this is the world, but the world's always been a dangerous place," he said.

'Screaming, gunshot'

Philipos Melaku, one of a small group of veteran protesters who camp out near the White House, said he had heard a shot.

"I heard a gunshot and before that I heard screaming," he told AFP.

"It was a male voice," he said. "After that immediately, pointing their AR-15s, at least eight or nine men came in running."

Trump went on to praise the US Secret Service, which is in charge of guarding the president, as "fantastic people, the best of the best".

"I feel very safe with Secret Service," he said. "A lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary."

 

 

Related Links
Trump's national security adviser Robert C O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19
Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump's use of force 'for a photo' in front of riot-damaged church
'Tired of oppression' - clashes outside White House as US cities put under curfew to curb protests
Read more on:
donald trumpusus shootings
Lottery
One players wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
42% - 1367 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
40% - 1322 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
18% - 596 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

2h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.61
(+0.17)
ZAR/GBP
23.06
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
20.71
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
12.65
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(+0.51)
Gold
2016.05
(-0.59)
Silver
28.86
(-0.70)
Platinum
986.99
(+0.24)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2243.00
(+1.12)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo