22m ago

Share

Man who murdered UK officer given rare whole-life sentence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday and Thursday. Louis De Zoysa (left) is accused of shooting Sergeant Matt Ratana. Issue date: Thursday June 8, 2023. (Photo by Metropolitan Police/PA Images via Getty Images)
Screen grab taken from body worn camera footage dated 25/09/20 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Louis De Zoysa being put into a police van was shown to the jury in full at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday and Thursday. Louis De Zoysa (left) is accused of shooting Sergeant Matt Ratana. Issue date: Thursday June 8, 2023. (Photo by Metropolitan Police/PA Images via Getty Images)
  • A man, who killed a custody sergeant in a British police station, has been given a rare whole-life sentence in prison.
  • Louis de Zoysa shot and killed the officer in September 2020.
  • It was the first fatal shooting of a UK police office since 2012.

A man who shot and killed a custody sergeant in a British police station while handcuffed will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Thursday.

Louis de Zoysa, 26, was convicted last month of murdering Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old Metropolitan Police officer, in a south London custody centre in September 2020.

It was the first fatal shooting of a UK police officer since 2012. UK police are not routinely armed,

Passing sentence at Northampton Crown Court in central England, judge Jeremy Johnson handed de Zoysa a rare whole-life sentence.

As of December 2022, there were only 66 prisoners in England and Wales serving whole-life orders, which are reserved for the most serious murder convictions.

READ | Britain's ex-PM Johnson urges court to allow WhatsApp messages in Covid inquiry

The judge noted during the sentencing that the starting point for killing a police officer is a whole-life order.

He added De Zoysa's actions after he was stopped by the police and shortly before he shot Ratana showed "a degree of planning and premeditation".

Ratana, who joined the Met in 1991 and was nearing retirement, was hit by three bullets fired from an antique handgun at Croydon Custody Centre and later died in hospital.

De Zoysa, who has autism and had claimed diminished responsibility at trial, had concealed the weapon during and after his arrest just prior to the shooting.

The jury in his trial decided he pulled the trigger deliberately, while handcuffed, and had not suffered an autistic episode.

De Zoysa fired a fourth bullet which hit an artery in his own neck, causing brain damage, and he now uses a wheelchair.

READ | Scotland's ruling party rocked by arrest of former leader Nicola Sturgeon's husband

The judge said he had taken into account medical evidence regarding De Zoysa's condition but ultimately decided they were insufficient mitigating factors for a lesser term.

Johnson praised Ratana for devoting "his life to public service" and putting himself "in the way of danger to protect the public".

Following the sentencing, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley also paid tribute to the murdered officer and his colleagues.

"He was an outstanding officer who brought joy to his work, treating everyone with respect, compassion and good humour," Rowley said.

"Officers never have a perfect picture of what awaits them at the next incident ... The men and women in policing, daily stepping forward into uncertainty and risk, are truly remarkable."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uk
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 9379 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 405 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.70
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.73
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.45
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
935.58
-3.6%
Palladium
1,240.80
-1.1%
Gold
1,944.39
-1.4%
Silver
24.21
-2.9%
Brent Crude
82.92
-0.9%
Top 40
72,872
+0.9%
All Share
78,267
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,079
-0.6%
Industrial 25
106,913
+1.5%
Financial 15
17,295
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo