1h ago

add bookmark

Maori tribe tells Covid anti-vaxxers to stop using haka

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Ngati Toa condemned anti-vaxxers from using the "Ka Mate" haka.
  • The haka has been featured in anti-vaccination protests in New Zealand.
  • There are no legislative penalties for misuse of the haka.

The Maori tribe which owns rights to the "Ka Mate" haka told anti-vaccine protesters on Monday to stop performing the famous ritual at demonstrations.

READ | 'No, no, eish!' - The truth about the Cape Town anti-vaxxer with a history of fudging the facts

The Ngati Toa - a tribe or iwi in Maori - is recognised under New Zealand law as the cultural guardian of the Ka Mate haka, which has featured prominently at recent protests against coronavirus-related restrictions.

"Ngati Toa condemns the use of the Ka Mate haka to push and promote anti-Covid-19-vaccination messages," the tribe, based just outside Wellington, said in a statement.

"We insist that protesters stop using our taonga (cultural treasure) immediately."

Maori haka come in many forms but Ka Mate - which has been performed by the All Blacks ahead of rugby Test matches for more than a century - is by far the best known.

Penalties

The foot-stomping, eye-rolling ritual is firmly entrenched in New Zealand culture and is often used at significant social events such as weddings or funerals.

Ka Mate is Ngati Toa's haka, composed by the warrior chief Te Rauparaha around 1820 to celebrate his escape from a rival tribe's pursuing war party.

Parliament passed a law in 2014 recognising Ngati Toa as custodians of the haka, although the legislation does not include penalties if it is misused.

The iwi has previously spoken out against commercialisation of the haka and versions that satirise or disrespect the ritual.

Ngati Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik criticised anti-vaccine protesters for putting individual wishes ahead of the greater good.

He said:

Many of our tupuna (ancestors) lost their lives in previous pandemics and our iwi suffered greatly.

"We are absolutely clear that the Covid-19 vaccine is the best protection we have available to us, and we are committed to supporting our whanau (family) to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

New Zealand has adopted a tough Covid-19 response, including hard lockdowns and tight border restrictions, which has seen it record only 33 virus deaths in a population of five million.

However, protests have grown amid implementation of "no jab, no job" policies, attracting several thousand in major cities.

Many of those performing the haka at demonstrations are Maori and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said young indigenous people in particular were facing a barrage of disinformation.

She told TVNZ:

We are struggling to reach some of our young Maori.

"I have to say, the disinformation that's out there is intense... if they deliberately spread misinformation, they are putting people at risk."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
34% - 904 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
50% - 1313 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
11% - 298 votes
It's too close to call...
4% - 113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,862.42
-0.1%
Silver
25.23
-0.3%
Palladium
2,113.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,076.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,046
-0.3%
All Share
69,687
-0.3%
Resource 10
63,819
-1.4%
Industrial 25
93,364
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,951
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo